Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection

J.C. Jackson was named to his first Pro Bowl on Wednesday, the culmination of an outstanding start to his career since making the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland in 2018.

"It was a blessing just being able to be in my first Pro Bowl," said Jackson on Thursday afternoon. "It means a lot to me and everything I've dedicated and all the hard work I put in.

"All the guys, my teammates, they congratulated me. I want to thank those guys too, I didn't do it by myself. I want to thank my teammates, thank my coaches."

With seven interceptions this season, Jackson has a whopping 24 total interceptions in his four-year career, as he's been consistently making plays on the ball since his arrival. This season, his first not lining up across from Stephon Gilmore, Jackson is allowing a 40.8 opposing quarterback rating while already being targetted more than any season before with three games still to go.

Pro Football Focus has 2021 as Jackson's highest-ranked season thus far (78.4) which places him at 11th overall at cornerback this season.

"It's always been my goal since I entered the NFL," said Jackson of making the Pro Bowl. "I want to meet all the goals. I want to be a Hall of Famer, Pro Bowl, All-Pro. That's what you play for, you play to be the best, you play to compete."

Asked by ESPN's Mike Reiss how he went from undrafted to Pro Bowler, Jackson reflected.

"Just being self-motivated and disciplined. I came in undrafted, I already knew I had to work harder. I had to put in more work just being undrafted. You gotta go harder. I want to thank the team for taking a chance on me, I made the most of my opportunities, just grinding day in and day out believing in myself."