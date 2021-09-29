Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

The Patriots kicked off Bucs week on Wednesday, as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come to Foxborough off a loss, led by two all-time former Patriots. There are plenty of big storylines, this game has been circled for almost two years, but the bottom line is the 1-2 Patriots are facing an excellent football team and both teams need a win.

"It'll be a big challenge for us this week, obviously, facing one of the top teams in the league, if not the top team," said Bill Belichick on Wednesday morning. "Certainly, Rob and Tom have done a lot for this organization. A lot for me, and I appreciate everything they've done and have a ton of respect for them, but you know, this Sunday we're on opposite sides of the field. We're going to do what we can to not make them enjoy the night. I'm sure they'll do the same to us but look forward to the opportunity and the challenge and look forward to Sunday night."

For rookie quarterback Mac Jones his first three games have been a baptism of fire. He's thrown and taken some punches and he's rapidly acquiring experience. But now, his biggest challenge yet.

He'll face a Bucs defense recently seen chasing Patrick Mahomes all over the Super Bowl field. It's a talented group that hasn't quite knocked off their championship rust but has all the pieces necessary and is sure to follow the trend of sending rushers after the young QB.

"Blitzing... that's part of certain people's strategies especially younger quarterbacks," said Jones on Wednesday afternoon. "[I can] just watch the tape and see what they've done, try to react as part of the game. It's not like you're just gonna be able to sit back there and they're just gonna bring three or whatever. They get to choose and you just have to react to what it is."