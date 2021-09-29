Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Sep 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

NFL Week 3: Full highlights from Saints at Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Kendrick Bourne catches for a 31-yard Gain vs. New Orleans Saints

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Sep 29, 2021 at 05:33 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).

The Patriots kicked off Bucs week on Wednesday, as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come to Foxborough off a loss, led by two all-time former Patriots. There are plenty of big storylines, this game has been circled for almost two years, but the bottom line is the 1-2 Patriots are facing an excellent football team and both teams need a win.

"It'll be a big challenge for us this week, obviously, facing one of the top teams in the league, if not the top team," said Bill Belichick on Wednesday morning. "Certainly, Rob and Tom have done a lot for this organization. A lot for me, and I appreciate everything they've done and have a ton of respect for them, but you know, this Sunday we're on opposite sides of the field. We're going to do what we can to not make them enjoy the night. I'm sure they'll do the same to us but look forward to the opportunity and the challenge and look forward to Sunday night."

For rookie quarterback Mac Jones his first three games have been a baptism of fire. He's thrown and taken some punches and he's rapidly acquiring experience. But now, his biggest challenge yet.

He'll face a Bucs defense recently seen chasing Patrick Mahomes all over the Super Bowl field. It's a talented group that hasn't quite knocked off their championship rust but has all the pieces necessary and is sure to follow the trend of sending rushers after the young QB.

"Blitzing... that's part of certain people's strategies especially younger quarterbacks," said Jones on Wednesday afternoon. "[I can] just watch the tape and see what they've done, try to react as part of the game. It's not like you're just gonna be able to sit back there and they're just gonna bring three or whatever. They get to choose and you just have to react to what it is."

Jones was hit 11 times against the Saints, something that will have to change against the Bucs if the Pats' offense is to take advantage of a pass defense that has given up the most passing yards in the NFL.

"Just coming to work every day and just blocking out the noise and focusing on what you have to focus on, that's what the really good players do," said Jones. "They just show up every day with the same positive attitude and they come to work and they grind through the days and work through all the problems that they have and keep pushing.

"Things aren't always going to go perfect, they're never going to go perfect honestly in the NFL. There's good players on both sides of the ball. It just goes back to practice execution and just trying to learn and keep moving forward improve on one thing every day and go from there."

While the spotlight will continue to shine on the heavily-hyped contest, Jones wrapped up the week's first day of preparation, maintaining that one-day-at-a-time approach.

"We can't really focus on what's gonna happen in the game," said Jones. "We had a good practice and the defense had a good practice. We've got to play together, that is one thing that we want to do, every team that wins usually plays together in all three phases.

"If we can do that I think things will be good."

Related Links

Practice & Injury Report

The Patriots kicked off the week of practice on the upper fields in full pads and had full attendance except for James White, who suffered a hip injury against the Saints. N'Keal Harry, who opened the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason, was present at practice, starting the clock on his return.

White's season is over according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, reported today.

The Patriots had multiple new additions to their Injury Report, including Isaiah Wynn, Kyle Van Noy, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Nick Folk and Henry Anderson.

Quotes of Note

Jakobi Meyers on building off the first three games of the season:

"Those first couple weeks are definitely building blocks for us. Just seeing what we have as an offense, as a unit, being able to go out there and execute, knowing what some guys do well, what some guys don't do as well. There's definitely a lot of learning experience from those first games."

Lawrence Guy on the team's mindset this week:

"Ignore the noise. We can't control what's going on outside of this building, all we can control is what happens in meetings and on the practice field. The day we decide to listen to everything that's going around, is the day you lose focus on what the goal is. The goal is to play football, we want to go out there, we want to compete, we want to win games."

Related Content

news

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

The Patriots offensive coordinator gave some insight how he balances the development of a young quarterback as he prepares to face his former pupil.
news

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

After a 1-2 start and a big game coming up, Matthew Slater knows how the Patriots need to attack this week.
news

Notebook: Meyers continues to progress and impress

Third-year receiver Jakobi Meyers has picked up where he left off last season, staying consistent and emerging as a trusted target.
news

New Pats weapons impressed by McDaniels' approach

Josh McDaniels continues to find ways to put the Patriots tight ends and receivers in position to succeed.
news

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

Julian Edelman checked in prior to being honored at halftime of Sunday's Patriots-Saints game.
news

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Through two games, rookie Mac Jones and the Patriots offense has gotten off to a solid start, but making improvement and progress continues to be the goal.
news

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

The Patriots defense shifts gears to an NFC foe that is well-coached and will present a number of challenges.
news

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

The Patriots cornerback grabbed his first two interceptions of the 2021 season, continuing his torrid takeaway pace.
news

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

The Patriots offensive coordinator is teaching his young quarterback to make good decisions and the results will follow.
news

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Bill Belichick and the Patriots look to break into the 2021 win column against the Jets.
news

Notebook: Hightower looks for bigger impact in Week 2

The Patriots veteran linebacker hopes for a faster start and harder play against the New York Jets.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense with the spotlight on Devin White, Vita Vea, and more on this edition of the Belestrator.

Devin McCourty 9/29: "There's a host of really good players over there"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

David Andrews 9/29: "It's not Mac's job to go win the game, it's all eleven of us"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 9/29: "This is just another game"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Bill Belichick 9/29: "We're going to do all we can to make them not enjoy the night"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising