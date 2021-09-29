Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Sep 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

NFL Week 3: Full highlights from Saints at Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Kendrick Bourne catches for a 31-yard Gain vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Sep 29, 2021 at 04:31 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB James White, Hip

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Henry Anderson, Ankle
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
T Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Josh Uche, Back
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
T Isaiah Wynn, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed

Related Links

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (2-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Giovani Bernard, Knee
TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
CB Jamel Dean, Knee
WR Jaydon Mickens, Abdomen

FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Carlton Davis, Abdomen/Ribs
WR Chris Godwin, Thumb

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the New Orleans Saints (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the New York Jets (0-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-9) and the New York Jets (2-13) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-8) and the Buffalo Bills (11-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-7) and the Miami Dolphins (8-5) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-5) and the Houston Texans (2-7) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-5) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense with the spotlight on Devin White, Vita Vea, and more on this edition of the Belestrator.

Devin McCourty 9/29: "There's a host of really good players over there"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

David Andrews 9/29: "It's not Mac's job to go win the game, it's all eleven of us"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 9/29: "This is just another game"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Bill Belichick 9/29: "We're going to do all we can to make them not enjoy the night"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising