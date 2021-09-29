Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB James White, Hip
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Henry Anderson, Ankle
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
T Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Josh Uche, Back
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
T Isaiah Wynn, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (2-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Giovani Bernard, Knee
TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
CB Jamel Dean, Knee
WR Jaydon Mickens, Abdomen
FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Carlton Davis, Abdomen/Ribs
WR Chris Godwin, Thumb
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play