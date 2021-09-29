Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

High-powered Bucs attack hits Gillette Stadium

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Buccaneers

The Patriots want to be a physical offense that runs the ball to stay ahead of the chains. Thus far in 2021 that hasn't been the case often enough. Damien Harris runs hard and with determination, but he hasn't been productive enough to keep the offense in manageable third downs. He has two long runs this season – 35 yards on the first play of the season and a 29-yard touchdown in Week 2. Otherwise he's carried 43 times for 112 yards, which translates to 2.6 yards per carry. Trent Brown's absence on the right side has something to do with that, but overall the offensive line needs to do a better job of creating space for Harris and the rest of the ball carriers. That task won't be any easier against a really tough Bucs front that features Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston in front of athletic linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David. That group surrenders just 63.7 yards per game (fourth in the league) and 3.1 per rush (third) on the season. Even if Brown returns the Patriots will be hard-pressed to get the ground game in gear against such a formidable foe.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Buccaneers

Mac Jones has been dealing with a lot of pressure and for the most part he's stood up well and delivered the ball accurately. Last week against the Saints that wasn't always the case. The constant pressure forced some errant throws and Jones tossed three interceptions and was sacked twice in a 28-13 loss. On the positive side, Tampa Bay's secondary has been in disarray all season. Sean Murphy-Bunting is on injured reserve with an elbow injury, leaving Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean at corner with Antoine Winfield, Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards rounding out the secondary. And Dean was knocked out of the Rams loss with a knee injury, leaving Dee Delaney and Rashard Robinson to fill in. The Bucs rank 31st in the league in passing yards allowed (338.3) and with just three sacks all season there hasn't been any pressure on the passer either. Jason Pierre-Paul sat out the loss to the Rams with a shoulder injury, allowing rookie Joe Tryon to take his place. Shaq Barrett has just one sack on the other side, and with little help up front the secondary has been in scramble mode every week. The Patriots haven't been able to consistently generate much through the air other than leading receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has 19 catches for 176 yards. Expect Tampa to play the receivers tight and force Jones to beat them over the top until something changes.

When the Buccaneers run - Edge: Patriots

Tampa hasn't really tried to run the ball much this season, attempting just 48 rushes in three games. As a result the production hasn't been there as Leonard Fournette (24 carries, 94 yards) and Ronald Jones (15 carries, 52 yards) haven't been factors thus far. The Bucs average just 3.5 yards per carry (26th in the league) with Tom Brady and wideout Chris Godwin accounting for the team's lone rushing touchdowns. The Patriots run defense has been better than in recent seasons but is still a work in progress. At times against the Saints the front seven made life difficult on the dangerous Alvin Kamara but when the game was on the line New Orleans had success running between the tackles. It will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick tries to entice Brady into running the ball while flooding the secondary with extra bodies to combat the potent passing attack. If that's the case Fournette might find some success operating against light fronts with limited personnel. But Tampa has thus far been unwilling to take the time to establish any sort of running game and the Patriots should be able to hold this group in check.

When the Buccaneers pass - Edge: Buccaneers

This one isn't hard to handicap. Brady has a bevy of weapons to choose from, and provided that he gets some time to throw he should be able to succeed through the air. Godwin, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Tyler Johnson can make plays, and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Cam Brate and O.J. Howard fall into that category as well. Jonathan Jones could draw Godwin in a matchup that might require a double team. Godwin is a dynamic presence in the slot and averages almost 13 yards per catch. Evans and J.C. Jackson should see a lot of each other, leaving Jalen Mills and Joejuan Williams to handle the others. Perhaps Williams' size could lead Belichick to use him on Evans, but either way the matchups seem to favor the visitors. No one is more aware of Brady's ability to pick apart a defense than Belichick and Patriots Nation, and Sunday night figures to be a very difficult assignment. Look for Belichick to mix and match his personnel often, and for him to litter the field with as many defensive backs as possible in an effort to minimize the damage.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots