Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 30 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

NFL Week 3: Full highlights from Saints at Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Kendrick Bourne catches for a 31-yard Gain vs. New Orleans Saints

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 30, 2021 at 11:29 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
pdc-whattheyresaying-bucs-2021wk4-ap

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

On facing the Patriots...

"For 98% of these guys it's just another game. We're playing an AFC game on the road and we need a road win. But for two of them it's huge. It's the biggest story nationally and that's all they'll hear about all week but that ain't got a damn thing to do with their job. Just get yourself prepared to play and beat the Patriots and let all the hoopla take care of itself."

- Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians

"I'm excited to go play a football game and try to get back on a winning track. And I know it's against the team that I played 20 years for, and I know it's against a very quality team and a great organization and a great franchise, but I'm going to do everything I can to keep it like I normally do."

- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

"We obviously want to play our best. It's going to be a great atmosphere, hopefully, Tom and 'Gronk' get the praise that they deserve. Tom won six titles there, Gronk three. It's just going to be a fun game."

- Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

"Both teams are going to be fighting and clawing for a win and it's not going to be easy. I know what this team is all about. I've sat in that meeting room. I've heard the scouting reports. I know exactly what they're going to attempt to do to us and I know it's going to be a challenge for our team."

- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Related Links

On Bill Belichick...

"I have 20 years of being there and, obviously he's a great mentor for me. And, yes, there's definitely great lessons I've learned from him. He's a great football coach and he does a great job for his team. Any player I think they would just hope that their coaches give them everything they've got, and I'm sure every great coach wants every player to give them everything they've got. And I think that's what makes a great relationship."

- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

On Mac Jones...

"I loved him coming out. He's smart, a pocket player who's going to get the ball out, he's very accurate. Obviously, pressure doesn't bother him. He played in some big games (at Alabama). He led his team to the championship so, yeah, he's legit."

- Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians

On the Patriots defensive backs...

"They're smart – veteran corners, veteran safeties. They fly around [and] make plays. They tackle well. We're going to have our hands full, but if we do what we have to do this weekend and prepare how we can, I like our chances."

- Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

On Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski returning to Foxborough...

"Some of the greatest experiences of my life took place in the last 20 years. Going back to a place that I know so well with so many friends will be a really exciting thing for everybody."

- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

"I guarantee when we go there, there will still be a lot of No. 12 jerseys in the stands. It will be weird for them, as well, to root against the man whose jersey they're wearing. I think he's such a pro's pro – he's been doing this [22] years. He will compartmentalize it enough to be able to go out there and execute the same way he has done through so many other games and so many other obstacles. But I'm sure after the game when he gets a second to take a deep breath, stand on the field after the game and really reminisce – he'll probably have a moment … During the game and before the game he'll be in his routine I'm sure and he will just want to get the job done. Once he gets the job done, that's when you kind of let your hair down and let your emotions fly."

- Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman

"Knowing that Tom and Gronk have a little chip on their shoulder it gives everybody an edge. We're teammates, we're brothers you're going to give everything you have for them."

- Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead

"I know that home locker room. I know that home tunnel. I know which way the wind blows. I know everything about that place. I know the way it smells. I know what the night games are like. I know what the fans are going to sound like. So in some ways, that'll be really unique. I've never had that experience going to, you know – it'll be a first time for me being on the other sideline. I'm not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I'm going to be thinking about one night of football. "

- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what the Miami Dolphins are saying about the New England Patriots heading into their game on Sunday.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming NFL Week 16 game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Find out what Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

A look at what the Arizona Cardinals are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Find out what Houston Texans coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Find out what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' deep group of weapons will challenge Pats D

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense with the spotlight on Devin White, Vita Vea, and more on this edition of the Belestrator.

Devin McCourty 9/29: "There's a host of really good players over there"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

David Andrews 9/29: "It's not Mac's job to go win the game, it's all eleven of us"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 9/29: "This is just another game"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Bill Belichick 9/29: "We're going to do all we can to make them not enjoy the night"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising