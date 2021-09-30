What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
On facing the Patriots...
"For 98% of these guys it's just another game. We're playing an AFC game on the road and we need a road win. But for two of them it's huge. It's the biggest story nationally and that's all they'll hear about all week but that ain't got a damn thing to do with their job. Just get yourself prepared to play and beat the Patriots and let all the hoopla take care of itself."
- Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians
"I'm excited to go play a football game and try to get back on a winning track. And I know it's against the team that I played 20 years for, and I know it's against a very quality team and a great organization and a great franchise, but I'm going to do everything I can to keep it like I normally do."
- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
"We obviously want to play our best. It's going to be a great atmosphere, hopefully, Tom and 'Gronk' get the praise that they deserve. Tom won six titles there, Gronk three. It's just going to be a fun game."
- Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
"Both teams are going to be fighting and clawing for a win and it's not going to be easy. I know what this team is all about. I've sat in that meeting room. I've heard the scouting reports. I know exactly what they're going to attempt to do to us and I know it's going to be a challenge for our team."
- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
On Bill Belichick...
"I have 20 years of being there and, obviously he's a great mentor for me. And, yes, there's definitely great lessons I've learned from him. He's a great football coach and he does a great job for his team. Any player I think they would just hope that their coaches give them everything they've got, and I'm sure every great coach wants every player to give them everything they've got. And I think that's what makes a great relationship."
- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
On Mac Jones...
"I loved him coming out. He's smart, a pocket player who's going to get the ball out, he's very accurate. Obviously, pressure doesn't bother him. He played in some big games (at Alabama). He led his team to the championship so, yeah, he's legit."
- Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians
On the Patriots defensive backs...
"They're smart – veteran corners, veteran safeties. They fly around [and] make plays. They tackle well. We're going to have our hands full, but if we do what we have to do this weekend and prepare how we can, I like our chances."
- Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
On Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski returning to Foxborough...
"Some of the greatest experiences of my life took place in the last 20 years. Going back to a place that I know so well with so many friends will be a really exciting thing for everybody."
- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
"I guarantee when we go there, there will still be a lot of No. 12 jerseys in the stands. It will be weird for them, as well, to root against the man whose jersey they're wearing. I think he's such a pro's pro – he's been doing this [22] years. He will compartmentalize it enough to be able to go out there and execute the same way he has done through so many other games and so many other obstacles. But I'm sure after the game when he gets a second to take a deep breath, stand on the field after the game and really reminisce – he'll probably have a moment … During the game and before the game he'll be in his routine I'm sure and he will just want to get the job done. Once he gets the job done, that's when you kind of let your hair down and let your emotions fly."
- Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman
"Knowing that Tom and Gronk have a little chip on their shoulder it gives everybody an edge. We're teammates, we're brothers you're going to give everything you have for them."
- Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead
"I know that home locker room. I know that home tunnel. I know which way the wind blows. I know everything about that place. I know the way it smells. I know what the night games are like. I know what the fans are going to sound like. So in some ways, that'll be really unique. I've never had that experience going to, you know – it'll be a first time for me being on the other sideline. I'm not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I'm going to be thinking about one night of football. "
- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady