What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski returning to Foxborough...

"Some of the greatest experiences of my life took place in the last 20 years. Going back to a place that I know so well with so many friends will be a really exciting thing for everybody."

- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

"I guarantee when we go there, there will still be a lot of No. 12 jerseys in the stands. It will be weird for them, as well, to root against the man whose jersey they're wearing. I think he's such a pro's pro – he's been doing this [22] years. He will compartmentalize it enough to be able to go out there and execute the same way he has done through so many other games and so many other obstacles. But I'm sure after the game when he gets a second to take a deep breath, stand on the field after the game and really reminisce – he'll probably have a moment … During the game and before the game he'll be in his routine I'm sure and he will just want to get the job done. Once he gets the job done, that's when you kind of let your hair down and let your emotions fly."

- Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman

"Knowing that Tom and Gronk have a little chip on their shoulder it gives everybody an edge. We're teammates, we're brothers you're going to give everything you have for them."

- Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead

"I know that home locker room. I know that home tunnel. I know which way the wind blows. I know everything about that place. I know the way it smells. I know what the night games are like. I know what the fans are going to sound like. So in some ways, that'll be really unique. I've never had that experience going to, you know – it'll be a first time for me being on the other sideline. I'm not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I'm going to be thinking about one night of football. "