Notebook: Judon keeps the energy up

Through four games it's been hard to miss Matt Judon, who's been making plays in his red sleeves since the preseason. He leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has eight quarterback hits as the free-agent signing is off to a great start on his four-year pact in New England.

Judon hasn't been a Patriot for long but is quickly developing into one of their most impactful players.

"The energy is high, we're not getting down on ourselves, we're not moping, we're not dragging our feet and our arms," said Judon on Thursday before practice. "We're getting right after it. We know what our record is but we know what we have in the locker room. We played four games... we have 13 more games, we can win all of the next 13, it's just you can't get down on yourself."