Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

The Patriots coaches met with the media virtually on Tuesday, as they look to get their players on track for a week of preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Josh McDaniels' job will be to get his offense back on track after two-straight losses, including a 14-of-32 for 145 yards passing performance from quarterback Mac Jones, one of his worst statistical outings of the season. Still, McDaniels expressed no concern about Mac hitting any kind of rookie wall at this point.

"He's doing fine, no concern on that," said McDaniels of Jones. "Each rookie kind of handles that differently, there's always a stretch during the course of the middle of the season that's a little bit new to them. Because when you count the preseason, starting in July, usually that happens somewhere towards the end of October, middle of November, somewhere in there. He's gotten through that, he understands what he needs to do and does a great job with his regimen, takes care of his body, his preparation, he's learned how to manage his time and what he needs to allocate it towards."

Despite the disappointing results of the last two games, it's hard to be too upset with the Patriots 2021 season and Jones is a big reason why. Like all rookies, he's had some growing pains, but the losses to Colts and Bills will not define his first year in the NFL. And with two regular-season games left and a playoff match likely to follow, there's still plenty more for Jones to show and experience over the month of January.

"There's got to be a balance between your preparation, taking care of your body, getting your rest, continuing to train and doing the things that keep you strong and healthy and keeping your mind healthy as well," said McDaniels. "It's always a process I think [Mac]'s done a really good job of it...He's ready to go he wants to try to finish the season strong."

The most direct route to getting back on track? Eliminating the turnovers and mistakes that have undercut the offense's efforts in recent weeks. It all starts when the Patriots get back on the practice field on Wednesday.