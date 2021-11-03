Notebook: No looking back for Mac

"I think it's just stacking days together," said Jones. "You can't focus on the outcome, you just gotta focus on the process of having a good week and just trying to do things right the right way and stick to your routine."

The Panthers defense will be one of the team's more formidable opponents this season and should provide one of Jones' toughest challenges to date in his young career. They come in at third on third down, second in yards and fifth in points, and there's little dropoff when it comes to advanced metrics like DVOA which ranks them as the eighth best defense in the league.

"They have a bunch of talented players and they do a good job with the scheme," observed Jones. "They're all hard-nosed football players that come ready to work and you can see it on the film. They're coming to hit, they're doing their job, they play together and they rally to the ball. It's definitely one of the top defenses in the NFL, no doubt."

With a chance to get over the hump with a winning record for the first time in 2021, opportunity is knocking for the Patriots this week. They'll have to earn it by defeating a fellow 4-4 team that will be in pursuit of the same goal.