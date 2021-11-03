NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 03, 2021 at 04:09 PM
The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Carolina Panthers (4-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB J.C. Jackson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Christian Barmore, Foot
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
DL Carl Davis, Hand
S Cody Davis, Hand
S Kyle Dugger, Neck
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
QB Sam Darnold, Concussion / Right Shoulder
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe

FULL AVAILABILITY
LB Jermaine Carter Jr., Ankle
T Cameron Erving, Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore, Quad
CB CJ Henderson, Shoulder
C Matt Paradis, Knee
WR Terrace Marshall Jr., Concussion
LB Shaq Thompson, Foot

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

