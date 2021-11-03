Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Panthers

Nov 03, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Patriots.com Staff
WEEK 9 · Sun 11/07 · 1:00 PM EST

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Panthers

Carolina Panthers

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM
GAME CENTER
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Carolina Panthers.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Greg Gumbel will handle play-by-play duties with Adam Archuleta as the color analyst. AJ Ross will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jonathan Segal and directed by Mark Grant.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on local TV it will be available to watch in the Patriots app.

This week's game is available to stream within the New England area only in the official Patriots app.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

Live game streams are also available on the Yahoo Sports app and the NFL Official App for those outside the New England area.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NATIONAL RADIO

Sunday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Josh Appel will call the game with Charles Arbuckle providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 804 (CAR); SiriusXM: 384 (NE), 226 (CAR)

NFL GAME PASS

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Patriots Pregame Show presented by Dunkin': Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM ET on the Patriots.com homepage for the Patriots Pregame Show radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots.com Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

