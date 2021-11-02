NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

The score fluctuations are likely an indication of the lack of middle class in the league with some really good teams at the top (Green Bay, Arizona, Buffalo, Dallas, LA Rams) and some dreadful ones at the bottom (Houston, Jacksonville, Detroit, NY Jets). Injuries may be evening that out in the coming weeks, however. … Minor quibble dept.: Color analyst Charles Davis constantly applauding the Patriots for staying in bounds in lieu of picking up additional yards on their final drive in LA. The clock does not stop until the final five minutes even when a player goes out of bounds, so there was nothing gained by the players avoiding the sidelines early in that drive. The goal should be – and was – for the Patriots to tack on additional points to make it a two-score game. As the clock went under five minutes, then the idea of keeping the clock moving comes into play, and the Patriots executed that drive to perfection. … One final note: the lowering the helmet penalty on Cincinnati's Mike Hilton on third-and-11 in the final two minutes was borderline criminal. The Bengals trailed 34-31 and had all three timeouts left, and Hilton came up to stop Ty Johnson for a 1-yard loss. But the officials ruled that Hilton lowered his helmet when replays showed if anything it was Johnson who lowered his head to create contact. The 15-yard penalty gave the Jets a first down and allowed them to run out the clock against the deflated Bengals defense. It was a perfect example of the officials needlessly injecting themselves into the potential outcome of a game.