Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 02 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Full Patriots vs. Chargers highlights: NFL Week 8

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 27-24 win in LA

What Went Right: Patriots win on the road

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Adrian Phillips swipes deflected INT against former team

Mac Jones threads needle to N'Keal Harry for 15 yards

Nick Folk's 48-yard FG puts Patriots back on top

Adrian Phillips with a Spectacular Pick-Six vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

Nov 02, 2021 at 10:21 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-PUQA-16x9

Bigger need, CB or WR? -Christian Simonelli

At this point I'm not sure I see wide receiver as a pressing need because each of the receivers have been productive in spurts over the first eight games. I think Agholor and Bourne have shown glimpses of what they're capable of and now if we can just get them and Jakobi all firing at the same time I think this will be the kind of balanced and difficult to defend offenses that the Patriots have had a lot of success with over the years. The hardest part is who do defenses key on? Early on the answer was Meyers, especially on third down, but now, combined with the tight ends, it seems like someone new is making key plays each week. It's reminiscent of 2001's attack to me and I don't think a new piece at wide receiver is really the answer they're looking for. Let things continue to marinate and progress there and I think each week it will pay off a little more.'

Cornerback is a position of concern. Can they get by with Jackson, Mills and Bryant? They really can't afford another injury unless they're ready to dip into the newly signed practice squad vets Brian Poole or De'Vante Bausby, not to mention rookie Shaun Wade (more on Wade coming up). But is there really anyone out there that would transform the defense? Even I've made the case for popular trade target Kyle Fuller, but he's available for a bigger reason than simply not fitting the scheme. Any trade at this point comes with risk. How much are you willing to give up to take on that risk? Especially when the team, especially on defense, will need all the young help they can get in next year's draft.

So, for me, I think the Pats should stand pat. The risk they should take is playing young players who might mistakes but might end up benefitting you in the future instead of tapping into the future to maybe get a little better now. ­-Mike Dussault

Do you expect Shaun Wade to play this season? Do you know the reason why Ronnie Perkins hasn't played yet? -@TuckerRossCon

Two good ones here as I'd really love to get a look at Wade this season. The Patriots clearly traded him for some reason, and I hope it was not to just work behind the scenes and maybe have a shot to compete for a job in Year 2. They needed a cornerback earlier this season and they went out and got a rookie who checks a lot of their boxes. But because he came late, we never got a chance to see him play in person and that element of unknown is intriguing. Especially when the Pats could really use another infusion at the position without having to go out and pay for someone else. Maybe Wade isn't all that good and we're just hoping for an easy fix, but it would make sense if they at least wanted to get him a bit of experience here in the second half of the season.

Perkins is a bit of an enigma, as he battled two separate injuries in the early part of the season but has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks. Of course, they're stacked at linebacker right now. Even Josh Uche is struggling to get on the field as more than a pass rusher and that's kind of how I view Perkins after getting a limited look at him in the summer. I thought when Chase Winovich and Brandon King went out that it could open the door for some special teams work for Perkins but so far no dice. He was an aggressive and disruptive player at Oklahoma but we never really saw him go off in summer training camp. He showed some promise against the Giants in the preseason finale but since then it's been all quiet on the Perkins front. Like with Wade, I'd love to get his feet wet this season so we at least have some idea of what he might be able to do in Year 2. -Mike Dussault

Josh Uche (55) tackles Keenan Allen (13) of the LA Chargers
Photo by David Silverman
Josh Uche (55) tackles Keenan Allen (13) of the LA Chargers

Early mid-year question for the future. What do you want Mac to work on? What would you like for GM Bill to add to the offense in the future? ­-@wellshuckss

Love the question because I can already imagine how exciting it will be next summer to get our first glimpse of Mac Jones in his second season. Physically how does he progress? How does the confidence of a successful first season manifest in his play and demeanor? These are great things to watch for.

But as far as Mac goes, I think his acclimation to an NFL strength and conditioning program, with a full offseason to completely focus on it, while also taking the experience from his rookie year and rolling that into his confidence, should make a significant difference in Mac's game. Just look at the strides made by Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow in their second seasons. They look even more the part, while exuding the confidence that comes with experience, and can take apart defenses even quicker than they did as rookies.

I think that much of 2022's offense is in place. Jakobi Meyers is an RFA and a priority that I'd sign to a long-term deal, but I'd also look to the draft to continue to invest in an explosive slot receiver. Those have been New England's bread and butter for so long and they really don't have a prototypical one. Get a quick-open Edelman type to complement Meyers, Bourne and Agholor and I think the Patriots are cooking with gas on offense next season as far as weapons go. Shore up the offensive line with some quality developmental depth and there isn't much else to do, though finding a reliable third-down back could be one too, even if James White could return to give the team another year on that one. -Mike Dussault

The instantaneous success of Brady and the Buccaneers was the perfect storm but I think it is not so silly to suggest that the correct recipe for success so far has been found in New England with the key preseason positional signings, the drafting of the main ingredient -- a very good clean pocket passer in Mac Jones and the tried and tested system of Belichick and McDaniels that needs and requires a little more time to completely cook. What is your opinion on your faith in the system and how it requires the perfect ingredients? -Marc Saez

Mac walked into an excellent situation for him, going to an established coaching staff that could put his talents to perfect use in their offense. The early returns have been outstanding and it's a huge credit to Belichick and McDaniels for the job they did, putting the rookie quarterback in position to succeed and surrounding him with veteran players that could help get him up to speed. It has to be reassuring for Mac to see all the experience around him and it's helping him deliver the ball to his playmakers and letting them do the playmaking.

As far as the system, I'm not sure how anyone could go back to a "just run this route" system once you've run one that adjusts automatically after the snap depending on what the defense does. But you're right, it requires smarts across the board and for everyone to be on the same page at a moment's notice. This group is all learning together, with only Jakobi Meyers having any real consistent game experience. And with everyone expected back in 2022 the strides we're seeing right now is just the beginning. Then, once Mac is really up to speed, they can more easily integrate new pieces.

Though of course, as we saw with Brady, even when the quarterback knows the system inside out it doesn't necessarily make it easier for his receivers to grasp it. At least Mac's expectations aren't quite that high yet. -Mike Dussault

Related Links

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8)
AP Photo by Danny Karnik
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8)

The Panthers have activated Gilmore off the PUP list without giving him a new contract. They could lose him in free agency at the end of year just like the Patriots could have. The Jones injury aside, why let him walk away when the team clearly needs help at corner? -Bryan Smeeth

Yes, I don't think there's any question the Patriots would be a significantly better team with Stephon Gilmore at cornerback for them, but it's a complicated situation in that Gilmore wasn't going to play for the Patriots on what they still owed him and the Patriots couldn't afford to give him a major pay raise without tapping into future money, void years, etc. Those general two factors led to the stalemate that was complicated even further by Gilmore's injury which became a flash point.

I think Gilmore was willing to play out the 10 games at his current reduced rate with the hope that it would lead to a bigger payday with Carolina at the conclusion of the season. But coming off the injury he had to prove it, whereas he felt like he had already proven what he had to in New England.

These are my best guesses as to why it played out like it did, but it's obviously disappointing, knowing the difference Gilmore could've made right now. -Mike Dussault

I keep hearing from major sports media that the Bills are a lock to win the Division. I disagree!
I would like to hear your thoughts on this. The Bills have hardly been tested this year,their successes this season have been against Jacoby Brisset, Taylor Heinicke, Davis Mills, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes hasn't been good and these are some of the worst defenses in the leaugue. -Scott Anderson

Fivethirtyeight.com has the Bills as 97 percent favorites to make the playoffs and 91 percent favorites to win the AFC East based on Buffalo having the easiest projected remaining schedule. So it's not really who and how they've played, it's how many they've won and how many likely winnable ones they have left.

Overall, I agree though that Buffalo has looked mortal the last couple weeks. Their lack of a run game is putting a lot of pressure on Josh Allen to do it all. With the Patriots playing the Bills twice, I think they can attack that single dimensionality of their offense. But it's no guarantee the Pats can beat them once much less twice. Their defense is outstanding and they're just learning to live with expectations and taking everyone's best shot. It's a good bet that Buffalo ends up with the AFC's bye unless the Patriots take them down at least once and the Titans don't break stride after losing Derrick Henry. -Mike Dussault

Bill Belichick on the sidelines against the LA Chargers
Photo by David Silverman
Bill Belichick on the sidelines against the LA Chargers

Do you guys think someone like Cameron McGrone would have been a good player to have this year? With him currently on IR I think he will be a player to watch next season and would be a much-needed injection of athleticism at the linebacker position. I do think Bill is starting to move away from the big bulky prototypical linebacker that he tends to draft. In the last two drafts he has selected at least one athletic linebacker who has the ability to play across the field with his selections of Uche and McGrone. What do you guys think? -Connor from Reno

Good points here, Connor. McGrone is a little outside the norm of the Patriots usual linebacker picks and I'd put him in an even different category from Uche, who was a specialized rusher in college and has basically retained that job in the NFL. McGrone's mobility seems a better fit for the modern NFL as an inside off-the-ball linebacker, but what scares me is if the Patriots could have solely special teams designs on him. Because as far as that profile, he fits it perfectly.

Regardless, the Patriots will have some big questions at linebacker this offseason with Dont'a Hightower and Ja'Whaun Bentley due to hit free agency. They'll need to figure out what they want to do at inside linebacker and at some point they're going to have to get younger as well. McGrone will be an intriguing presence next offseason when minicamps begin. Then we'll get a sense of just how highly they think of him. ­-Mike Dussault

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

In this week's mailbag, we're examining what the big win over New York means for the Patriots in both the short and long term, plus a few other random questions from fans.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

In this week's mailbag, Patriots fans are looking for more from the offense and would like to see Mac Jones with more options.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing Pats improvement, weaknesses and building blocks

Patriots fans want to know which players are the ones to build on, who on defense needs to step their game up and how much expectations should be adjusted after five games.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

In this week's mailbag, many fans need a pep talk after the Patriots came up short against the Super Bowl Champs in Foxborough.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Bucs come to town but not all Patriots fans are excited.
news

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

Patriots fans want to know how the offense can reach a new level with Mac Jones and are expressing their concerns about some areas of the team that haven't quite lived up to expectations yet.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

In this week's mailbag, questions about the Patriots' immediate future following the Week 1 loss to Miami.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

This week's mailbag features lots of optimism regarding Mac Jones, as well as some concern with Stephon Gilmore's future.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

With cutdowns looming, the Patriots have a number of hard decisions to make up and down their roster.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

In this week's mailbag, we put the quarterback and kicker positions under the microscope, plus explore other roster topics as we grind through the final week of training camp and the preseason.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Lots of roster related questions in this week's mailbag, including a look at the running back depth.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Get an inside look at the Patriots 27-24 victory over the LA Chargers in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

 Mike Pellegrino on Myles Bryant 11/2: "The guy is a football player"

Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Cam Achord on Judon 11/2: "He is fun to coach"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Go inside the Patriots locker room after New England's 27-24 win over the LA Chargers. Watch Coach Belichick's speech to the players, find out who got game balls and Matthew Slater's huddle break down.

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his family sit down to discuss the journey to the NFL and his life on and off the football field.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising