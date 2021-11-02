Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

Bigger need, CB or WR? -Christian Simonelli

At this point I'm not sure I see wide receiver as a pressing need because each of the receivers have been productive in spurts over the first eight games. I think Agholor and Bourne have shown glimpses of what they're capable of and now if we can just get them and Jakobi all firing at the same time I think this will be the kind of balanced and difficult to defend offenses that the Patriots have had a lot of success with over the years. The hardest part is who do defenses key on? Early on the answer was Meyers, especially on third down, but now, combined with the tight ends, it seems like someone new is making key plays each week. It's reminiscent of 2001's attack to me and I don't think a new piece at wide receiver is really the answer they're looking for. Let things continue to marinate and progress there and I think each week it will pay off a little more.'

Cornerback is a position of concern. Can they get by with Jackson, Mills and Bryant? They really can't afford another injury unless they're ready to dip into the newly signed practice squad vets Brian Poole or De'Vante Bausby, not to mention rookie Shaun Wade (more on Wade coming up). But is there really anyone out there that would transform the defense? Even I've made the case for popular trade target Kyle Fuller, but he's available for a bigger reason than simply not fitting the scheme. Any trade at this point comes with risk. How much are you willing to give up to take on that risk? Especially when the team, especially on defense, will need all the young help they can get in next year's draft.

So, for me, I think the Pats should stand pat. The risk they should take is playing young players who might mistakes but might end up benefitting you in the future instead of tapping into the future to maybe get a little better now. ­-Mike Dussault

Do you expect Shaun Wade to play this season? Do you know the reason why Ronnie Perkins hasn't played yet? -@TuckerRossCon

Two good ones here as I'd really love to get a look at Wade this season. The Patriots clearly traded him for some reason, and I hope it was not to just work behind the scenes and maybe have a shot to compete for a job in Year 2. They needed a cornerback earlier this season and they went out and got a rookie who checks a lot of their boxes. But because he came late, we never got a chance to see him play in person and that element of unknown is intriguing. Especially when the Pats could really use another infusion at the position without having to go out and pay for someone else. Maybe Wade isn't all that good and we're just hoping for an easy fix, but it would make sense if they at least wanted to get him a bit of experience here in the second half of the season.