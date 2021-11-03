Game Preview: Patriots at Panthers

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

Points may be at a premium in Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Panthers.

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Panthers

The Patriots continue to try to get things going on the ground but have been rather inconsistent thus far. Damien Harris had back-to-back 100-yard games headed to Los Angeles and figured to have a big day against the worst run defense in football, but the Chargers held him largely in check (23 carries, 80 yards, 3.5-yard average). As a team the Patriots picked up 141 yards on the ground but needed 39 carries to do so and averaged only 3.6 per rush. The Panthers are much better against the run than the Chargers, ranking 13th in the league allowing 106.8 yards per game. Opponents have churned out 4.4 per carry against Carolina, which ranks 21st, but the Patriots will need to be better up front in order to take advantage. Rhamondre Stevenson came off the bench to pick up some tough yards and could be an option as well. Carolina boasts some bulk up front with Brian Burns, Derrick Brown and DaQuan Jones playing in front of an active group of linebackers led by Shaq Thompson and Jermaine Carter. The Patriots seem to have settled on an offensive line that includes Ted Karras at left guard and Mike Onwenu at right tackle and that group has stabilized things up front. That consistency will need to continue against the Panthers.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Panthers

Carolina's secondary has been outstanding despite losing some valuable pieces along the way. Rookie Jaycee Horn, Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield are all on IR and C.J. Henderson missed the Falcons win with a shoulder injury. But the cupboard isn't bare as Carolina welcomed Stephon Gilmore to the mix last week and he joins A.J. Bouye, Donte Jackson and Keith Taylor at corner for a secondary that ranks second in the league allowing 189 yards per game through the air. Safeties Jeremy Chinn and Sean Chandler are steady on the back end, and the sticky coverage has allowed the Panthers pass rush to get involved. Carolina has 21 sacks on the season, led by former Cardinals first-round pick Haason Reddick's 7.5. Burns is second on the list with 4.5, giving the Panthers some versatility up front. The Patriots protection has been better of late as Mac Jones has been sacked just twice over the last two games. But the Chargers flashed some pressure and caused some indecision from the rookie last week, and Jones will need to deal with the rush more effectively on Sunday in Charlotte. Jones has done a nice job of spreading the ball around of late, but it would be nice to see one player emerge as a go-to threat on a more consistent basis.

When the Panthers run - Edge: Patriots

As has been the case for most of the past two seasons, Carolina has been without its leading running back Christian McCaffrey since September. The all-purpose back is eligible to return from IR this week and Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he hopes to have him back in the mix if not this week then for Week 10. So, his status remains very much up in the air, leaving the Panthers ground game in the hands of Chuba Hubbard. The rookie out of Oklahoma State has been serviceable, leading the team with 391 yards rushing on 108 carries for a 3.6-yard average, but lacks the dynamic element McCaffrey brings. The Panthers are in the middle of the pack when it comes to rushing, averaging 114.5 yards per game, but much of that has come from quarterback Sam Darnold. He had 66 yards against Atlanta before leaving with a concussion, helping Carolina pile up 203 yards on the ground in Atlanta. Carolina will also use Ameer Abdullah and Royce Freeman, but Hubbard will see the lion's share of the carries if McCaffrey remains out. The Patriots run defense has improved as of late but has been susceptible to big plays. If the front seven can fix those issues, this is a matchup the Patriots should control on Sunday.

When the Panthers pass - Edge: Patriots

Darnold has been up and down throughout the season, getting off to a hot start before being benched during the final game of a four-game losing streak. On the season he ranks near the bottom (30th) with a 76.8 passer rating and has just seven touchdowns against eight interceptions. He was playing well in Atlanta before leaving in the second half, but even then the big plays that he was making during a three-game winning streak to open the season were lacking. And then he was knocked out of the game and will need to clear concussion protocol before returning. If he can't go backup P.J. Walker will make the start. In limited time this year he's completed just 3 of 20 passes, but he did post a victory in Week 11 last season, completing 24 of 34 for 238 yards and a touchdown to go with two interceptions in a win over Detroit in 2020 in his only career start. The Patriots secondary is coming off one of its strongest efforts of the season against the Chargers. J.C. Jackson could see a lot of D.J. Moore, who is far and away the Panthers top target with 50 receptions for 645 yards and three TDs. Robbie Anderson is next with just 18 grabs, so finding a way to limit Moore will go a long way toward stopping what has been a very limited Panthers passing game that ranks 28th in the league. The Patriots should be able to keep the momentum going in that regard.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots