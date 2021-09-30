Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

One stat that jumps out when analyzing the Patriots first three games of the season is in the red zone, where the Pats are dead last in the league, picking up touchdowns on just 25 percent of their trips inside the 20. For comparison, Tampa has thrown three times as many passes inside the red zone as the Patriots, with six touchdowns to one.

New England will look to get on track against a Bucs defense that ranks 12th in the league in red-zone defense.

"They're really good, a lot of good players at every single level," said tight end Hunter Henry on Thursday. "We've got to be smart about what we're doing and execute our gameplan and take care of the ball, I think that's one of the biggest things."

Executing in the red zone and avoiding penalties, like Henry's false start on fourth down last week, will be critical against a good team like the Buccaneers.

"We need to get down there [inside the red zone] more, we need to finish drives all the way," said Henry, "We've also killed ourselves with penalties, I was part of that last week.

"We've gotta be locked in and finish those drives. We're kind of stalling on the fringe of the red zone and kicking a lot of field goals. We need to get into the red zone then we can execute those things."

While Henry and Jonnu Smith were veteran arrivals who are assimilating into the offense, rookie Mac Jones has impressed Henry with his progress. Last season, Henry saw first-round pick Justin Herbert follow a similar path, as the chemistry between Mac and tight ends continues to grow.

"Mac's done a good job, he's going to continue to get better, I saw that last year [in Herbert] and I'm seeing that in Mac, the daily improvements each week," said Henry. "Every time you step on the field, all of us, the more you see, the more you're going to be able to process things. All the guys respect him and admire him, we're behind him 100 percent."

Sunday night's contest looms large over the week of preparation but Henry's been around the block in the NFL. Still, it's easy to get up for any NFL game, especially one on national television.