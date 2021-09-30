Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 30 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

Sep 30, 2021 at 04:17 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20210930_PDC_Henry_adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

One stat that jumps out when analyzing the Patriots first three games of the season is in the red zone, where the Pats are dead last in the league, picking up touchdowns on just 25 percent of their trips inside the 20. For comparison, Tampa has thrown three times as many passes inside the red zone as the Patriots, with six touchdowns to one.

New England will look to get on track against a Bucs defense that ranks 12th in the league in red-zone defense.

"They're really good, a lot of good players at every single level," said tight end Hunter Henry on Thursday. "We've got to be smart about what we're doing and execute our gameplan and take care of the ball, I think that's one of the biggest things."

Executing in the red zone and avoiding penalties, like Henry's false start on fourth down last week, will be critical against a good team like the Buccaneers.

"We need to get down there [inside the red zone] more, we need to finish drives all the way," said Henry, "We've also killed ourselves with penalties, I was part of that last week.

"We've gotta be locked in and finish those drives. We're kind of stalling on the fringe of the red zone and kicking a lot of field goals. We need to get into the red zone then we can execute those things."

While Henry and Jonnu Smith were veteran arrivals who are assimilating into the offense, rookie Mac Jones has impressed Henry with his progress. Last season, Henry saw first-round pick Justin Herbert follow a similar path, as the chemistry between Mac and tight ends continues to grow.

"Mac's done a good job, he's going to continue to get better, I saw that last year [in Herbert] and I'm seeing that in Mac, the daily improvements each week," said Henry. "Every time you step on the field, all of us, the more you see, the more you're going to be able to process things. All the guys respect him and admire him, we're behind him 100 percent."

Sunday night's contest looms large over the week of preparation but Henry's been around the block in the NFL. Still, it's easy to get up for any NFL game, especially one on national television.

"Sunday night football, it's the only game on TV at the time, all the eyeballs are on it," said Henry. "It's a big game, going against a really good opponent. I think all of us are really excited."

Judon: Not just Brady that has to be stopped.

Matt Judon had his best game as a Patriot last weekend, picking up 2.5 sacks and showing some of the playmaking ability he flashed in training camp and in preseason. With most of the questions coming at him about Tom Brady, Judon pointed out it is an entire offense that has to be stopped, not just the quarterback.

"We have to stop their whole offense," said Judon. "We have to stop [Ronald Jones], we got to stop Leonard Fournette, we got to stop Mike Evans, we got to stop Gronk, O.J. [Howard], [Cameron] Brate, whoever they have at tight end. We have to defeat all the blockers up front and then we also have to play complementary football on offense and special teams.

"So Tom Brady is a great quarterback and nobody can take away what he did but we're not here to talk about that right now. We have to play a game and we have to stop him from winning a football game."

Practice & Injury Report

The Patriots welcomed full attendance at Thursday's practice, once again held on the upper fields and on this day wearing shells and shorts. As expected, James White was not present as his season will reportedly be ended after a hip injury sustained against the Saints. White is likely to be moved to Injured Reserve prior to the Bucs game as the team weighs their personnel needs. N'Keal Harry could be a candidate to take White's spot on the active roster if he is fully ready to go after just a week of practice.

Kyle Dugger (limited - hamstring) was a new addition to a growing Injury Report.

Related Content

news

Bucs' deep group of weapons will challenge Pats D

Veteran Devin McCourty has gone against high-powered offenses before and Tampa Bay's is just as deep and explosive as any of them.
news

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Tampa Bay's championship defense will pose plenty of challenges for the Patriots' rookie quarterback.
news

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

The Patriots offensive coordinator gave some insight how he balances the development of a young quarterback as he prepares to face his former pupil.
news

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

After a 1-2 start and a big game coming up, Matthew Slater knows how the Patriots need to attack this week.
news

Notebook: Meyers continues to progress and impress

Third-year receiver Jakobi Meyers has picked up where he left off last season, staying consistent and emerging as a trusted target.
news

New Pats weapons impressed by McDaniels' approach

Josh McDaniels continues to find ways to put the Patriots tight ends and receivers in position to succeed.
news

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

Julian Edelman checked in prior to being honored at halftime of Sunday's Patriots-Saints game.
news

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Through two games, rookie Mac Jones and the Patriots offense has gotten off to a solid start, but making improvement and progress continues to be the goal.
news

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

The Patriots defense shifts gears to an NFC foe that is well-coached and will present a number of challenges.
news

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

The Patriots cornerback grabbed his first two interceptions of the 2021 season, continuing his torrid takeaway pace.
news

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

The Patriots offensive coordinator is teaching his young quarterback to make good decisions and the results will follow.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' deep group of weapons will challenge Pats D

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

J.J. Taylor on James White 9/30: "He has been a mentor to me"

Patriots running back JJ Taylor addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Jalen Mills 9/30: "We know we are not playing up to the Patriots standard"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 9/30: "Sunday night football is special"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Patriots safety Devin McCourty sits down and talks about facing the Bucs and Tom Brady Sunday night.

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, and others discuss this week's matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Judon 9/30: "We are more focused on our gameplan"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising