Notebook: Stevenson up for the 'everyday challenge'

A trio of Patriots rookies have made significant contributions to the team this season, and while the quarterback garners the most attention, running back Rhamondre Stevenson has provided a jolt to New England's backfield. This year, when Stevenson and Damien Harris have both been active and playing complementary roles, the offense has been at its best.

"I think Rhamondre, speaking on us as rookies, coming in together, we've tried to work hard as a rookie class to be able to help the team," said Mac Jones on Wednesday afternoon. "He's done a great job just coming in, working really hard, lifting, running, making plays when his number is called. He's done a great job and I love playing with a running back group that we have."

"Being a pro, every day it's a different challenge, I would say that's that what I had to get used to," said Stevenson on Thursday of assimilating into NFL life. "Every day is a new day and you've really got to focus on that day, you can't focus ahead, neither on the past. I would say that's the biggest thing I've really learned from being in the NFL is it's an everyday challenge and you've gotta love it."