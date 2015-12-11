Notes: Edelman resumes practicing, addresses health status

Given the nature of his injury, it was mildly surprising to most outside observers to see Edelman in uniform so soon after his surgery, though not to the player himself. Edelman wasn't willing to elaborate on how much he was able to do in Friday's practice, but maintained, "We've been working hard and we've got a good [medical] staff in here, so, no, wasn't necessarily a surprise. I'd like to be back as soon as I can, but doing it safely and then smart, and just trying to improve each day."

The concern, of course, as Edelman alluded to, is not to rush back to the field before the injury is sufficiently healed. That can lead to an aggravation of the injury and further complications, as tight end Rob Gronkowski experienced a few seasons ago after he broke his left forearm.

Like Edelman, Gronkowski is currently battling an injury (bone bruise and sprained right knee) and began practicing again yesterday after sitting out four straight practices and the Eagles game. He gave a brief statement to the media shortly after Edelman spoke.