Notes from Coach: What Bill Belichick said after Patriots' Week 3 win vs. Steelers

The Steelers made them earn it in Pittsburgh, but New England was able to grind it out against a solid defense for the ultimate 17-14 win and improve to 1-1 on its season.

"That was a good team win for us. We're really proud of the way the guys competed here. This is a great football city, football environment – there was a lot of energy in the stadium today and I thought our guys responded to it well," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said to open his postgame press conference after the game.

"Pittsburgh was tough like they always are. Battled back and forth with them but I thought our play there in the fourth quarter -- we came up with some big plays, two big three-and-outs stops and then held the ball for the last six minutes of the game. We were able to run it out and kneel on it, so some good football when we needed it the most. A lot of guys contributed. I could sit here and rattle 'em off but obviously offense, defense, special teams -- we had good contributions in all three areas and it's good complementary football."