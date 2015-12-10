Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 19 - 03:35 PM | Tue Jan 24 - 11:55 AM

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

Photos: Best of Patriots Fans 2022

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

Notes: Injured Watt vows to play, but will Gronk?

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

Dec 10, 2015 at 08:03 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Momentous injury news for both the Patriots and Texans as their Sunday night tilt in Houston draws nigh.

Perhaps the most dominant defensive player in the NFL today, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt broke his left hand in Wednesday's practice and was forced to sit out and watch his team work out on Thursday.

"I'll play with it on Sunday," Watt promised.

The NFL's current sack leader with 13.5, Watt answered media questions in front of a podium Thursday, where he showed off the cast that he's now sporting on his left paw. He was defiant when a reporter asked if he's worried that the Patriots or other opponents might go after him and his injured hand.

"Let them try," responded Watt. "Come at it. I'll take advantage of whatever you try to do."

After Houston's practice, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien maintained that he didn't believe Watt's injury would affect his ability to play against the Patriots. Watt agreed.

"People are going to try to make a big deal out of this, but I've played with worse than this before, even in this season. This, I'm not very worried about it. My elbow a couple of years back was way more painful."

To this day, Watt still wears a large brace on his left arm as a result of that elbow injury.

Meanwhile, back here in Foxborough, New England's star tight end managed to suit up for practice after a 10-day layoff that included four practices and one game.

Rob Gronkowski, who's dealing with a bone bruise and sprain in his right knee, was sporting a bulky brace on that knee at the start of Thursday's workout, which took place in unseasonably balmy conditions for this area. Media were not allowed to watch any more than the team's stretching period at today's practice, however, so, it's unclear just how much Gronkowski was able to do and how well he was able to do it in his first on-field work since the Denver game.

Gronkowski's appearance at practice does not guarantee that he'll be deemed fit to play Sunday night in Houston, but certainly would seem to increase the odds.

Practice Report

There was more good news for the Patriots in terms of injuries, as safety Patrick Chung was able to take part on a limited basis. He was held out of Wednesday's session due to a lingering foot problem.

The only practice absentee was Julian Edelman (broken left foot).

New England also made a roster adjustment Thursday, bringing back cornerback Rashaan Melvin, who was released earlier this week. He was signed to the practice squad, and to make room for him there, the team released veteran DB Chris Greenwood.

Sticking to the script

It's been 13 years since the Patriots lost more than two games in a row. That year, 2002, saw the then-defending Super Bowl champions drop four straight from the end of September to the end of October.

The Patriots find themselves in the rare position of trying to avoid a three-game losing streak when they head to Houston this weekend, but some of the team's leaders insist that there isn't any different atmosphere around the facility this week.

"It's unfortunate, but you can't look back. You have to look forward," maintained defensive end/co-captain Rob Ninkovich. "So, you just really focus on what you can do to play better and at a high level. That's having great practices. It comes down to having a great week of practice and working hard."

"We talk about that all the time around here," remarked safety/co-captain Devin McCourty. "You guys ask about the mindset when we won six straight, seven straight… it's the same thing: on to the next week, preparing the same way. The last two games, I don't think we lost because we didn't prepare, lack of effort, or whatever. It works for us. We just have to stick to it and do it better."

"You have to stay the course, continue to prepare hard," added Ninkovich, "just trying to focus in on the things we need to do in all three phases to play well. The better practice you have during the week, the better you'll play on game day."

Both players also emphasized that there's not much they can say to the younger players on the roster to hammer this point home. Their approach is to lead by example.

"Just play football," McCourty asserted. "I think it's overhyped that a couple of guys who are leaders… can give a magic speech or something like that. You just have to go play football and make sure everyone is sticking to what we do around here and just keep going. We know how to win."

Related Content

news

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

Where do the Pats have the biggest holes on their roster heading into 2023?

news

Jonathan Kraft zu Gast im NFL Deutschland Podcast

Jonathan Kraft, Präsident der New England Patriots, war Gast im offiziellen NFL Deutschland Podcast und sprach dort über das Spiel in Deutschland.

news

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

After dabbling in media last weekend, and amid uncertainty about his future, Patriots safety Devin McCourty joined the Peter King Podcast this week.

news

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

2022 Breakout Patriots to build around

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft on Patriots playing in Germany

Robert Kraft talks about the excitement of playing in Germany, the support of the German fans and what it means for the Patriots to play a regular season game in Germany.

Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients

The Patriots continue to make justice and equity an off-field priority: After raising several hundred thousand dollars for local organizations through the 2022 Patriots Players' Social Justice Fund, Patriots players, Bill Belichick and football staff called to surprise each recipient.

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising