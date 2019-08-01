O-line still tackling left side question; 8/1 camp notes 

When asked about his level of concern about Wynn and that particular position, head coach Bill Belichick offered a typically circumspect response.

"There's a reason why everything happens in camp, yeah. We take everything day-to-day. We have a lot of things that we need to work on, in every area of the team; everything. So, I don't think I feel good about anything right now. I don't feel necessarily bad about it. We'll see how it is. Start to find out when we're in competitive situations in the next couple weeks. Might not really know where we are on some things until the middle of the season. I don't know, we'll see."

The past couple of days, it seems Dan Skipper has been given an opportunity to line up alongside Thuney and the other regulars. The young player from the University of Arkansas was signed to New England's practice squad during the playoff run last season and has gone through his first offseason program with the organization. Since entering the league in 2017, he's bounced around between Dallas, Detroit, and Denver before landing in Foxborough.

"They know what they're doing – who to block, how to get there, and where each other's at," the 6-9, 325-pound Skipper said of his four experienced partners on the o-line, "and I've got to get up to speed and get better each day. We've got the best coach you can get. Coach [Dante Scarnecchia] cares about us, and I've got Joe next to me. He's been awesome, helping me get on the same page, get caught up to speed with the rest of the guys."

"Skip's a hard working kid," Belichick remarked. "He's got a lot of length, pretty athletic for his size. Doesn't have a lot of experience. Played right tackle, played right guard last year in Detroit. He's worked on the left tackle, he's also played right tackle. But he works hard, he gets better every day, and we'll see."