OTA Blogservations 6/4: Defense brings the energy

-- The offense transitioned into an 11-on-11 period, going against a look defense, with particular attention to the running and screen game. J.J. Taylor and Tyler Gaffney took the bulk of the reps as the two backs continue to see plenty of action. Taylor continues to look particularly quick and shifty. Though small in stature, it's hard to miss Taylor on the field. On the defensive side, run fits were also a focus, as the front rotated many players through many different positions. For the secondary, it looked like communication was a focus.

-- Matthew Slater was once again doing his private one-on-one special teams session that has become a customary part of Patriots practices. Slater continues to refine his ability to get off the line and technique as a gunner despite being a long-time veteran and one of the best to ever do it.

--The energy picked up as the team moved to the far field for an offense vs. defense session and, as previously described, the period was carried by the defense, who brought high energy and a pass rush that gave the offensive tackles all that they could handle. The immediate increase in volume as things shifted to team drills was impossible to miss, as the defense was getting after things even in early June.

-- Jarrett Stidham benefitted from increased reps with Newton on the sideline and stood out as he hit Isaiah Zuber for a nice long gain during the competitive period. Zuber also caught a nice pass from Newton earlier in practice as the second-year receiver has made some notable plays through two open sessions. Still, the majority of the offensive work appears to focus on the short passing game, screens and dumpoffs.

-- The team made a brief return to individual drills, working on angling and ball security as receivers were asked to catch a pass then avoid a potential tackler while also having another pursuing him from behind. Kristian Wilkerson broke free on one particular rep showing good explosion. Christian Barmore went flying on another as the second-round pick is jumping into NFL football with both feet.

-- Hard to miss Lawrence Guy and Davon Gochaux standing next to each other on the sidelines. The two huge defensive linemen should play a big part for the Patriots defensive front and their size jumps out, even from across the field.

-- Special teams became more of a focus as practice rounded toward the final periods, starting with kickoff return and then punt return. Kyle Dugger, J.J. Taylor, Tre Nixon and Gunner Olszewski were all spotted returning kicks, while reported new addition receiver Marvin Hill was an active participant as a returner both of kicks and punts.

-- The quarterbacks transitioned to an interesting drill, where they would take the snap, drop back in a three-step drop then spin to the opposite direction to deliver a downfield pass to a receiver. It was a challenging drill, forcing the quarterbacks to re-adjust and find where to throw the ball, while also often having a blocking pad fired in their direction. Next, the quarterbacks went to a different drill, straddling a blocking dummy then throwing on command. It's all about the little things here in June.