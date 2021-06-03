Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 04 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

Jun 03, 2021 at 04:55 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-josh-mcdaniels-ds

Patriots coaches checked in with the media on Thursday afternoon as the team prepares for another open session of practice before the weekend. With an infusion of free agents and rookies, this is the teaching time of the year as coaches look to get the new players ready to go when training camp opens later this summer.

"We love this time as coaches because it's our time to be with our players," said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. "Getting to be on the grass with them, getting to be able to teach and coach and try to make them better players, I see tremendous value in that."

With a collection of new receivers, tight ends and a rookie quarterback now in the mix, no one has their plate more full than McDaniels, who said he embraces the challenge of getting everyone up to speed in his offense as an opportunity, starting with the quarterback room.

"The best thing about coaching these guys, and we've got four great guys in the room, is you coach all of them hard and you coach them all fairly and you coach them all to what they need," said McDaniels. "One of them might need a kick in the butt once in a while, one of them might need a pat on the back but what all of them need is good honest communication and constructive criticism. We need to teach every day. I'm not taking anything for granted, making sure we cover everything A-to-Z and giving them an opportunity to make [a mistake], fix it, come back and try it again. It's a great opportunity for us to make progress in that room collectively to prepare them to compete in August."

At the forefront are returning starter Cam Newton and rookie first-round pick Mac Jones. Newton joined the team shortly before training camp in 2020, had an entirely virtual offseason crammed into a few short weeks, then saw his season derailed four weeks in after a positive COVID-19 test.

Now, with a chance to return to in-person offseason activities, McDaniels has seen strides from the second-year Patriot.

"It was a unique situation when [Cam] got here, having really no experience and exposure to our system prior to training camp starting," said McDaniels. "I honestly can't remember another time in my career where we've had a player that has done that. Even the rookies that get drafted, they get information prior to the end of spring. It was a unique scenario, he worked his butt off last year and then he came back certainly this year at a much different position. He has a different grasp of the offense, a different understanding of the terminology. And now we're working on refining, the precision, the details."

After the veterans like Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, the rookie Jones is coming off a National Championship season that saw him set a record for completion percentage. During the pre-draft process, McDaniels got an up-close at Jones during one of his two Pro Days.

McDaniels described what he looks for when attending those kinds of workouts.

"Are they in control of the workout, are they talking to the other players that are there to participate with them? Are they coachable? You certainly wanna see their feet, their throwing mechanics, their accuracy, their arm strength in person...You get to watch them interact with people, are they ready for this kind of situation?"

After not only attending the week of Senior Bowl practices, Jones also was the first of the quarterback prospects to throw at two different Pro Days. But what made Jones the 15th overall pick was likely decided before his throwing sessions.

"[Mac]'s won a lot of games in the last year-plus at Alabama," said McDaniels. "He's played in some big games, some pressure situations. He takes care of the football, he's demonstrated an ability to function at a pretty high level in their system and their offense with their terminology. He competed in a league that's widely regarded as one of the top conferences if not the top conference in all of college football. He stood out in some ways in terms of throwing the football in command and protecting the football and not hurting his football team."

This summer's competition at the position is ripe with intrigue, but for McDaniels and the other coaches, it's already an exciting time of year, especially with the return to full capacity stadiums.

"This is what I love to do, this is what excites me about being a professional football coach," said McDaniels."The new players, young or old, are all learning and learning rapidly. They're all listening, they're all asking great questions and every day that we're given the opportunity to work with them, whether it be in the meeting room or on the practice field, I feel like there's progress being made.

"We've got a great group of guys, great energy in the building. I couldn't be more happy with the way we're working and how much effort we're putting forth in terms of improving as a football team, especially in my case on offense."

Related Content

news

Hunter Henry fitting right in

The Patriots tight end flashed sharp hands and athleticism at Thursday's OTA practice and that's good news for the offense.
news

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

The versatile defensive back figures to play multiple roles in Patriots' experienced secondary.
news

'21 Patriots start the process again

Bill Belichick is happy to be back on the field, laying the early groundwork for the 2021 Patriots in OTAs.
news

Meyers striving for consistency

Jakobi Meyers is looking to eliminate the little mistakes as he prepares for his third season with the Patriots.
news

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

The Patriots second-year offensive lineman is looking to build on an outstanding rookie season, possibly at a new starting position.
news

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

Back on a four-year deal, the veteran of the defensive line sees some familiar faces returning all around him.
news

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

Two second-year Patriots are looking to expand their contributions on defense in 2021 by dipping into the film and advice of previous greats.
news

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

Entering his third season with the Patriots, the All-Pro punt returner is keeping his focus simple.
news

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

The long-time Patriots leader is back in New England, putting a challenging 2020 behind him.
news

Andrews excited to start team-building process

Back after re-signing with the Patriots in free agency, David Andrews is excited to get to work with faces new and familiar.
news

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

The Patriots head coach spoke with the media for the first time since the end of the 2020 season to preview the upcoming NFL draft.

Latest News

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

Meet the Columbia Marathon: Shaq Mason's AAU basketball teams 

Patriots News Blitz 6/3: Stevenson can make an immediate impact

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Patriots News Blitz 6/2: Tre Nixon could be a sleeper pick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: OTAs and the roster race

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Josh McDaniels 6/3: 'I look at each day as an opportunity to coach and teach'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Mick Lombardi 6/3: 'They have been devoted this offseason'

Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Jerod Mayo 6/3: 'Being back on the field with the guys has definitely been good'

Patriots Inside Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

DeMarcus Covington 6/3: 'This is a great opportunity for us to get better'

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

NFL Total Access: Top position battles to watch in 2021 training camps 

NFL Network's Willie McGinest and Joe Thomas discuss the top position battles to watch in 2021 training camps.

Memorial Day Garden Ceremony

The Memorial Day Flag Garden at Patriot Place honors, mourns and remembers military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A signage display honors user submitted heroes, with one flag placed for each name. On Friday, May 28, Robert and Josh Kraft participated in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising