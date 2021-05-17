Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Jones admitted he too wanted to be in New England, telling commissioner Roger Goodell it was where he wanted to be all along as he took the stage in Cleveland upon his selection. Now it is just a question of how quickly Jones can assimilate into the Patriots' complex offensive scheme and when he'll get his shot.

"I would liken him from a mental standpoint to Matt [Cassel]," said Sarkisian. "I coached Matt for three of his four years in college and when he got to the Patriots, I think his approach is one that Mac will take. He really dove in, he knew what the plan was, he prepared really well and when he got his opportunity, he played at a really high level. I think Mac is going to similar in the sense. He's going to know what Coach McDaniels and Coach Belichick want to do in practice and in a game, he's going to have a real sense of preparation and then at that point it's up to him to go out and perform."

Slack agreed that Mac ended up in the best place for him.

"I think a lot of the quarterbacks in the draft ended up where they're supposed to be and I think Mac probably among all of them ended up in the most appropriate fit," said Slack. "His work ethic, you know, this is what goes on behind the scenes and Mac is a worker and there are a lot of guys with a lot of talent, but talent will only get you so far. It's the work you're going to put in to keep it going. And Mac did it when no one was watching, Mac did it when no one cared, Mac did it when nobody gave him the time of day."

Sarkisian echoed Slack's observation of Mac's work ethic.

"He'll put in the work, he'll do whatever is asked of him by Coach McDaniels and Coach Belichick to put himself and the team in a position to be successful," said Sarkisian. "He's detailed oriented, a very well-prepared guy and demands the best of himself and those around him. Mac knows where to go with the ball, throws it accurately, throws a catchable ball, is willing to take shots down the field, willing to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball with some contact courage and knowing he's about to get hit.