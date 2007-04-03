Packers make woman a VP for first time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (April 3, 2007) -- The Green Bay Packers have appointed a woman as a vice president for the first time in their 89-year history.
Vicki Vannieuwenhoven was selected as vice president of finance.
Incoming chief executive officer John Jones also named Jason Wied as vice president of administration. Jones, the current team president, will take over as CEO for Bob Harlan at the team's Board of Directors' meeting on May 30.,
Vannieuwenhoven, 40, joined the Packers in February 1995 and was promoted to director of finance in 1999. She has been responsible for annual audits, including the NFL's salary cap.
Wied, 35, joined the Packers in September 2000 as corporate counsel. He will continue to help Jones with league matters, including attending NFL meetings.