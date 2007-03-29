Packers re-sign defensive tackle Cole

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the Patriots locker room as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Colts, long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona reminds his teammates of the importance of Salute to Service month. Coach Belichick surprises Scott Zolak with an important anniversary, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr., and we introduce you to Schwartzie in the next installment of "Tales from the Tailgate".