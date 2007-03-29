Packers re-sign defensive tackle Cole

MILWAUKEE (March 29, 2007) -- The Green Bay Packers have re-signed defensive tackle Colin Cole to a one-year deal, agent Neil Cornrich said.
Cole played in 15 games for the Packers last season, making 53 tackles with one sack and one forced fumble. Cornrich said the Packers like the 6-foot-1, 315-pound Cole's combination of size and strength.
"As his confidence has increased with playing time, he's got a great future in this league," Cornrich said.
Cornrich said Cole is participating in the Packers' offseason workouts in Green Bay, a voluntary program encouraged by Packers coach Mike McCarthy.
Terms were not released.
