Pacman Jones' appeal hearing set for May 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 5, 2007) -- Titans cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones will meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on May 11 to appeal his season-long suspension.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the appeal hearing will be in New York, but the exact location has not been determined.

This will be the second time Jones will meet with Goodell since April 3. The commissioner needed only a week after that hearing to suspend Jones for the 2007 season, with a chance to have his case reviewed after the Titans' 10th game. Goodell also suspended Cincinnati receiver Chris Henry for eight games.

Jones, who sent in his appeal last weekend, has said his punishment was a little too harsh. The suspension came for conduct detrimental to the league, after Jones was questioned by police in 10 separate incidents and was arrested five times since the Titans drafted him in April 2005.

In the latest incident, Las Vegas police recommended felony and misdemeanor charges against Jones after a fight and shooting at a strip club that paralyzed one man during the NBA All-Star weekend. But the prosecutor asked the police to continue the investigation.

The cornerback was Tennessee's best defensive player in 2006 with four interceptions, and he led the NFL in punt return average and had three touchdowns.

The Titans have said Jones must clean up his off-field behavior while they try to decide if they want to keep him. They used their top draft pick on Texas safety Michael Griffin last weekend, and he worked at cornerback Friday at rookie orientation.