Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson sets up his blockers beautifully on 40-yard catch-and-run

Jones drops 40-yard bomb in a bucket to Parker

Hunter Henry shakes two Vikings defenders en route to a 37-yard TD

Nick Folk's third FG ties the game at 16 headed into halftime

DeVante Parker shows some fancy footwork on toe-tapping 14-yard reception

Jahlani Tavai lays the boom on a 2-yard TFL of Dalvin Cook

Marcus Jones weaves through special teams traffic on 46-yard kick return

Jonathan Jones sets up Pats in the red zone off of Cousins misfire

Mac Jones keeps his composure, finds Meyers for 26 yards

Mac Jones with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots at Vikings

Panthers' silence on new contract 'kind of a turnoff' for Peppers

Julius Peppers no longer wants a long-term contract with the Carolina Panthers, saying the team has ignored him this offseason.

Feb 11, 2010 at 12:00 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Julius Peppers no longer wants a long-term contract with the Carolina Panthers, saying the team has ignored him this offseason.

In an interview that aired Tuesday morning on Charlotte radio station WFNZ-AM, the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end indicated he's irritated by the team's "silence" and has changed his stance on whether he wants to continue his career with the Panthers.

"Last year, at the time, that was the option that I wanted most," Peppers said. "Now it's not."

While agent Carl Carey said last week that he believes the Panthers aren't interested in retaining Peppers, Carolina's career sacks leader, team officials haven't announced their plans for the impending free agent. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney didn't immediately return a phone message Tuesday.

"How can you say you want to be somewhere when you're not really sure if they want you there because they're not even talking to you?" Peppers said.

It's another twist in a long-running saga between the two sides.

After being held to a career-low 2.5 sacks in 2007, the Panthers still offered to make Peppers the NFL's highest-paid defensive player. Peppers on Tuesday provided conflicting reasons on why he rejected the contract.

"That deal was to make me the highest-paid defensive player, but slightly, very slightly," Peppers said. "I didn't really feel the sincerity behind that deal."

But later in the rambling answer during the radio interview, Peppers also indicated that he wasn't worthy of such a deal.

"I had 2.5 sacks that season, and they're coming to offer me being the highest-paid defensive player. Like, I can't even accept that," Peppers said. "I'm not deserving of that."

Peppers bounced back with a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2008, then announced he wanted to play elsewhere and pleaded with the Panthers to let him leave in free agency. He said Tuesday he wanted out because he was upset with the team's direction under then-defensive coordinator Mike Trgovac.

"In my eyes, I didn't see us getting any better on that side of the ball," Peppers said. "I felt like it was time to try somewhere else, do something else. But things changed. They brought in new people."

Trgovac and defensive line coach Sal Sunseri left. Ron Meeks took over the defense, and Brian Baker replaced Sunseri. At the same time, the Panthers placed the restrictive franchise tag on Peppers, limiting his options in free agency.

"I never felt that they did that with the intent to keep me here," Peppers said. "I felt like they did that in attempt to send me off somewhere else to get compensation, draft picks or whatever."

There was no deal, and Peppers eventually changed his tune, beginning negotiations on a long-term contract with the Panthers. But a deal couldn't be reached, and Peppers played under the one-year tender worth an NFL-high $16.7 million. After recording 10.5 sacks, Peppers made the Pro Bowl and received a $1.5 million bonus.

The Panthers could use the franchise tag on Peppers again in 2010, but it would include a 20 percent raise. Peppers would be due $20.1 million, plus another $1.5 million Pro Bowl bonus and $250,000 for each playoff victory.

Carolina could use the franchise tag again and try to trade Peppers, but he would almost certainly first have to agree to a long-term deal with that team.

Several teams, such as the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, could be interested, but there also are questions about Peppers' inconsistency. He acknowledged Tuesday that even former Panthers defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, now coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, told Peppers during his rookie year in 2002 that it doesn't appear he's playing hard on every down.

"I told him just because it doesn't look like I'm running as hard as the next man with my arms swinging, sweating and breathing hard doesn't mean I'm not trying as hard," Peppers said. "I'm still trying hard, it just doesn't look like it. I do it easier."

And despite 81 sacks in eight seasons, Peppers' future is murky. The Panthers have until Feb. 25 to use the franchise tag on him.

"The silence says a lot without saying anything," Peppers said. "That is kind of a turnoff."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/25: "There are things to build on and others that need to be better"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Press Pass: Players on the Thanksgiving night loss

Patriots players Hunter Henry, Devin McCourty, Mac Jones and more discuss New England's Thanksgiving night loss to the Vikings.

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 11/24: "We've got to play better on defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/24: "We just have to find a way to win"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Devin McCourty 11/24: "We can't hang our heads for too long"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

