Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

"I love coaching football, I don't care what you ask me to coach, I like coaching all positions," said Judge. "I really enjoy offensive football. I've played and coached football as far back as I can remember. I've worked and coached on all three sides of the ball, I've worked here on the special teams, and have worked on the skill group on offense. When I was with the special teams, Coach always does a really good job of developing them as a whole total coach. There were springs and falls that I spent sitting with the offensive line, the quarterbacks, different position groups which helped prepare me in a lot of different avenues to be a more complete coach."

Ultimately the most important thing for the offensive coaching staff is the onfield production and development of quarterback Mac Jones. With a full array of weapons returning, along with an injection of some choice free agents and rookies, New England's offense will look to build around Jones' solid rookie campaign.

"I like the way he handled and commanded the huddle when we practiced against him, that's what stood out to me, not the completions, incompletions, whatever it might be," said Judge of his impression of Mac from joint practices, where the rookie got the vast majority of important reps with Cam Newton out of action due to COVID-19 protocols. "It was really just seeing him interact... When he stepped in the huddle you could see a command, you could see the player's eyes on him, that's something that really stood out to me, 'all right, they're gonna be okay with this young guy.'"