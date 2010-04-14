Patriots 2010 Hall of Fame finalists announced

For Jon Morris, this is the third consecutive year he has been selected as a Patriots Hall of Fame finalist. He played for the Patriots for 11 seasons, appearing in 130 games from 1964-74. The Holy Cross product was originally drafted by Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers in the second round (27th overall) of the 1964 NFL Draft, but he elected to sign with the hometown Boston Patriots instead after they selected him in the fourth round (29th overall) of the 1964 AFL Draft. He earned Patriots' Rookie of the Year honors in 1964 and was named the team's "Unsung Hero" the following season. In his first six seasons in the league, he was named an AFL All-Star. In 1970, after the AFL merged with the NFL, he joined the Raiders' Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Otto as the two centers to represent the AFC at the Pro Bowl. He was the only Patriot to be selected that year and the first Patriot to ever earn the honor of attending the NFL Pro Bowl. Those seven league All-Star selections rank second in Patriots history behind Pro Football Hall of Famer John Hannah (9). Morris anchored an offensive line that opened holes for last year's Hall of Fame inductee, Jim Nance, to amass a team-record 45 rushing touchdowns from 1965-71. After his Patriots career, he played three seasons with the Detroit Lions and one with the Chicago Bears before retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL. After his playing career, Morris provided color commentary on the radio broadcasts for the Patriots from 1979 to 1987. In 2009, Morris was selected as the only center on the Patriots' 50th Anniversary Team.