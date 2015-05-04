Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 09 - 11:58 PM

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2015 draft picks

May 04, 2015 at 04:15 AM
New England Patriots
malcolm-brown_3704629805189175965_n.jpg

ROUND 1, PICK 32 (32): MALCOM BROWN, DT | TEXAS

NFL.com Pick Analysis: "This is a great pick for the Patriots. To get Brown at 32 is tremendous. He has an ability to push the pocket. He can be a three-down player, but in New England he'll be in a system in which he plays all over the place." -- Mike Mayock

Full Bio and Media >>

jordan-richards_8875468652124644760_n_1.jpg

ROUND 2, PICK 32 (64): JORDAN RICHARDS, DB | STANFORD

NFL.com Pick Analysis: "Richards is a very smart safety. This is a bit of a reach for the Patriots; maybe two rounds early." -- Daniel Jeremiah

Full Bio and Media >>

geneo-grissom893006755147342225_n.jpg

ROUND 3, PICK 33 (97): GENEO GRISSOM, DL | OKLAHOMA

NFL.com Pick Analysis: "He's played all over the place at Oklahoma. He can be an edge rusher and can drop into coverage. He is an athlete, is versatile and smart, and fits New England." -- Mike Mayock

Full Bio and Media >>

trey-flowers2532495982400895053_n.jpg

ROUND 4, PICK 2 (101): TREY FLOWERS, DE | ARKANSAS

NFL.com Pick Analysis:Patriots get good value for Flowers in the 4th round. His staple is power and ability to control the line of scrimmage. Bill Belichick likes to rotate his defensive front and Flowers can make an impact against the run. --Mark Dulgerian

Full Bio and Media >>

tre-jackson_1667266187426916830_n.jpg

ROUND 4, PICK 12 (111): TRE' JACKSON, G | FLORIDA STATE

NFL.com Pick Analysis: Jackson is the ideal big body you want in an interior lineman. He'll earn his paycheck primarily as a run block specialist. If he can stay healthy he could compete for a starting spot on a team that has had its share volatility along the offensive line. --Mark Dulgerian

Full Bio and Media >>

shaq-mason5251070747526401140_n.jpg

ROUND 4, PICK 32 (131): SHAQ MASON, OL | GEORGIA TECH

NFL.com Pick Analysis: New England gets a bull of a run blocker in Shaq Mason. He needs some work in pass protection, but his elite power in the run game could earn him early playing time on an offensive line that saw its struggles last year. --Mark Dulgerian

Full Bio and Media >>

joe-cardona_1247297744183791363_n.jpg

ROUND 5, PICK 30 (166): JOE CARDONA, LS | NAVY

NFL.com Pick Analysis:  Extremely accurate and consistent as snapper for punts over last four years and field goals over last three. Snaps have been clocked at 41 mph, which is considered outstanding. Snaps with power and doesn't show a prominent hitch in his delivery.

Full Bio and Media >>

matthew-wells_3965250341019307410_n.jpg

ROUND 6, PICK 2 (178): MATTHEW WELLS, LB | MISSISSIPPI STATE

NFL.com Pick Analysis: New England has a knack for finding pieces to their own unique puzzle and Wells is another example of that. He blew up his Pro Day running in the 4.4s and he's battle tested. He will likely find a role as a special teams cover man early in his career. --Mark Dulgerian

Full Bio and Media >>

aj-derby_505889619388749929_n.jpg

ROUND 6, PICK 26 (202): A.J. DERBY, TE | ARKANSAS

NFL.com Pick Analysis: Is it any surprise Bill Belichick adds another tight end to his roster? Derby is a raw athlete who converted from linebacker to quarterback and now to tight end. He is creative with the ball in his hands but there is work to be done from the snap to the catch. --Mark Dulgerian

Full Bio and Media >>

darryl-roberts128206044882752252_n.jpg

ROUND 7, PICK 30 (247): DARRYL ROBERTS, CB | MARSHALL

NFL.com Pick Analysis: The Patriots find an excellent athlete who put up explosive numbers at his pro day (4.38 40, 1.48 10-Yd, 39 VJ). He'll need considerable technique work but he's a low risk pick with some upside down the line. --Mark Dulgerian

Full Bio and Media >>

xzavier-dickson7282026354000689890_n.jpg

ROUND 7, PICK 36 (253): XZAVIER DICKSON, DL | ALABAMA

NFL.com Pick Analysis: Belichick will kick the tires on a Saban-groomed outside linebacker who was versatile in multiple fronts the Crimson Tide employed. --Mark Dulgerian

Full Bio and Media >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 
news

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots third-round pick Ronnie Perkins.
news

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise is back on a four-year deal and has many reasons to be excited for the 2021 season.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

The Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin. 

Latest News

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 5/6: 'We have to embrace the journey'

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Behind the Scenes at the 2021 NFL Draft with Mac Jones

Take a look at our 1st Round Draft Pick, Mac Jones, and go behind the scenes to see what the rest of the night was like for him.

David Andrews 5/4: 'This is home, this is a special place'

Patriots offensive captain David Andrews addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

Patriots honor a legend prior to their final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising