Patriots 2016 Individual Game Tickets To Go On Sale Thursday, July 14

A limited number of individual game tickets will be put on sale for the general public on Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Jun 16, 2016 at 04:55 AM
New England Patriots
brady-cropped-history-alltimey.png

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - A limited number of individual game tickets will be put on sale for the general public on Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. When those tickets are sold, it will mark the 23rd consecutive season that the Patriots have sold out every game prior to the start of the season, extending the current streak to 249 consecutive games by season's end. The streak began in 1994, the year Robert Kraft purchased the franchise, and includes preseason, regular season and postseason games. 

The New England Patriots annually cap season ticket sales, leaving a limited number in reserve for Patriots fans who wish to purchase individual game tickets. All ticket orders will be processed exclusively through Ticketmaster. Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. Ticket orders can be completed online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone by calling 800-745-3000. Visa, a proud sponsor of the National Football League and the New England Patriots, will once again be the only form of payment accepted to purchase Patriots tickets. Purchases will be limited to four tickets per game. In recent years, all tickets to regular season games sold out within minutes. 

The on-sale information for purchasing individual game tickets to Patriots games in 2016 is listed below:

On-Sale Date: Thursday, July 14, 2016

Time:10:00 a.m. ET

Where:All ticket orders will be processed by Ticketmaster. Order online at ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster toll free at 800-745-3000. Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. For wheelchair accessible seating, please call 508-384-9191.

Limits: To extend the opportunity to fans throughout the region, the Patriots have once again limited sales tofour tickets per game.

Fans are also encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com or use this link for direct access to the Ticketmaster site.

The Patriots will continue to use variable pricing for individual games. This season, there are different prices for four levels of games; preseason, premier, marquee and elite. Click here for a seating map of Gillette Stadium and additional ticket information.

2016 PATRIOTS PRESEASON GAMES

**DATE****OPPONENT****TIME****AFFILIATE****NETWORK**
Thurs., Aug. 11New Orleans Saints7:30 p.m. ETWBZPatriots Preseason Network
Thurs., Aug. 18Chicago Bears8:00 p.m. ETWBZPatriots Preseason Network

2016 PATRIOTS PREMIER GAMES

**DATE****OPPONENT****TIME****AFFILIATE****NETWORK**
**Thurs., Sept. 22****Houston Texans****8:25 p.m. ET****WBZ****CBS/NFLN**
Sun., Oct. 2Buffalo Bills1:00 p.m. ETCBS 
Sun., Dec. 4Los Angeles Rams1:00 p.m. ETWFXTFOX*
**Mon., Dec. 12****Baltimore Ravens****8:30 p.m. ET****WCVB****ESPN**
Sat., Dec. 24New York Jets1:00 p.m. ETWBZCBS*

2016 PATRIOTS MARQUEE GAMES

**DATE****OPPONENT****TIME****AFFILIATE****NETWORK**
Sun., Sept. 18Miami Dolphins1:00 p.m. ETWBZCBS
Sun., Oct. 16Cincinnati Bengals1:00 p.m. ETWBZCBS*

2016 PATRIOTS ELITE GAME

**DATE****OPPONENT****TIME****AFFILIATE****NETWORK**
**Sun., Nov. 13****Seattle Seahawks****8:30 p.m. ET****WHDH****NBC***
    • Game time and network subject to possible flexible scheduling adjustment.
      Bold indicates nationally televised prime time games.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

