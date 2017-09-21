Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Raymond Clayborn to be honored at Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans

The New England Patriots will honor their 2017 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Raymond Clayborn, at halftime of this week’s game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Sep 21, 2017 at 02:43 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will honor their 2017 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Raymond Clayborn, at halftime of this week's game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the game airing on CBS and locally on WBZ-TV. Clayborn, a Texas native who currently resides in Katy, Texas, just outside of Houston, was voted by fans as the 26th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He was officially inducted into The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon in a ceremony on the NRG Plaza on July 29.

Clayborn was a three-time Pro Bowl player (1983, 1985, 1986) during his 13-year Patriots career that extended from 1977 through 1989. He was drafted by the Patriots in the first round (16th overall) out of Texas in 1977 and quickly established himself as one of the game's best cornerbacks, as well as a superb kickoff returner. He set a franchise record with 36 career interceptions, a record which Ty Law tied in 2004 and remains today, 28 years after Clayborn finished his Patriots career. His 555 interception return yards rank second in franchise history to Law's 583 return yards. Clayborn also returned 57 kickoffs for 1,538 yards and three touchdowns. As a rookie in 1977, he returned 28 kickoffs for 869 yards and led the NFL with a 31.0-yard return average and returned three kicks for touchdowns, both of which remain franchise records. He is one of just 20 NFL players since the 1970 merger to finish a season with a better than 30.0-yard average on kickoff returns (min. 20 returns) and is the only Patriots player to accomplish the feat.

Clayborn played a vital role in bringing the Patriots to respectability in the late 1970s and early '80s. During his 13 seasons in New England, he helped lead the Patriots to 10 winning seasons, including four postseason berths. In a 31-14 AFC Championship victory that propelled the Patriots to their first Super Bowl appearance, Clayborn's performance helped end an 18-game losing streak to the Miami Dolphins in the Orange Bowl. Clayborn was a member of the Patriots' 1970s and 1980s all-decade teams. He also set a franchise record by playing in 161 consecutive games.

This year marked the fourth consecutive year (2014-17) that Clayborn had been nominated as a Patriots Hall of Fame finalist.

Beginning in 2007, the Patriots started a new hall of fame tradition, inducting at least one player to The Hall each year. The process for induction involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations are made, the committee votes and the top three tallies become that year's finalists. The Patriots then give their fans the opportunity to vote online to make the annual selection. The New England Patriots held their annual nomination committee meeting on April 12 to select this year's Patriots Hall of Fame candidates. The finalists were (listed in alphabetical order) Clayborn, defensive lineman Richard Seymour and linebacker Mike Vrabel.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

