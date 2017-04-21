Official website of the New England Patriots

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Patriots 2017 Schedule Announced

Apr 21, 2017 at 08:25 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.- The National Football League tonight announced the 2017 regular-season schedule and the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots learned the team will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thurs., Sept. 7, as part of the NFL's 2017 Kickoff Weekend on NBC. The Patriots will unveil the Super Bowl LI championship banner as part of a special star-studded pregame ceremony. Details of the event will be announced at a later date. 

The NFL's Thursday Night Kickoff tradition began in 2002 and the defending Super Bowl Champion has hosted every year since 2004. The Patriots won the first two such contests and have played in three of those games overall. New England defeated Indianapolis, 27-24, on Sept. 9, 2004 and Oakland, 30-20, on Sept. 8, 2005 in Thursday games at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots also defeated Pittsburgh, 28-21, on Sept. 10, 2015 at Gillette Stadium following the 2014 Super Bowl win. 

It is the third straight season the Patriots will open the season in prime time following the 2015 Thursday Night Game and last season's 23-21 win at Arizona on NBC's Sunday Night Football. It is the 10th time overall the Patriots will open the year in a prime time, nationally-televised game.

Including the season opener, the Patriots are scheduled to play in five nationally-televised games during the regular season, including two at Gillette Stadium. After opening in prime time against Kansas City, the Patriots will host Atlanta in a rematch of Super Bowl LI in a Sunday Night Football game on Oct. 22. The Patriots will play on Thursday Night Football at Tampa Bay on Oct. 5 and at Denver on Nov. 12 on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots only Monday Night Football Game will be played at Miami on Dec. 11. 

Besides the five nationally televised games, the Patriots will travel to Mexico City to face the defending AFC West Champion Oakland Raiders on Nov. 19 as part of the NFL's International Series. The game will be the Patriots' third regular-season game played outside the United States. In 2009, the Patriots made their first visit to London and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7, on Oct. 25, 2009 and then on Oct. 28, 2012 the Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams, 45-7. It will be the Patriots second visit to Azteca Stadium. The Patriots played a preseason game on Aug. 17, 1998, against Dallas in Mexico City. 

The Patriots will play all three teams they faced in the 2016 postseason. New England will host the Houston Texans on Sun., Sept 24, the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 22, and travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sun., Dec. 17. The Patriots beat Houston, 34-16, in last season's AFC Divisional win and defeated Pittsburgh, 36-17, in the AFC Championship. New England beat the Falcons, 34-28 in overtime, to capture its fifth Super Bowl win. 

The Patriots, who finished with a perfect 8-0 record on the road in 2016, will play back-to-back games on the road two times and then have a stretch of three straight road games. Last season marked the second time in team history the team finished with an undefeated road record. The Patriots (2016 and 2007) joined San Francisco (three times) as the only teams with multiple 8-0 road seasons. The Patriots will play at Tampa Bay on Thurs., Oct. 5, followed by a game at the New York Jets on Sun., Oct. 15. The Patriots will play at Denver on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 12 followed by the game at Mexico City on Nov. 19 against the Raiders. They will conclude their 2017 road games with a stretch of three on the road with games at Buffalo on Dec. 3 followed by a Monday Night Football game at Miami on Dec. 11 and then a rematch of last season's AFC Championship when the Patriots travel to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Dec. 17. The Patriots have played on the road for at least three straight games many times, including 11 times since the 1970 merger with the most recent occurring in the 2002 season. 

The Patriots will close out the season at home against two AFC East rivals with home contests on Sun., Dec. 24, against Buffalo followed by the regular-season finale on Sun., Dec. 31, against the New York Jets. The Patriots own the best divisional record in regular-season play with a 76-22 record since the beginning of 2001 and have gone 16 straight seasons without being swept by a division opponent, the longest such streak since the 1970 NFL merger. 

In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC West and NFC South teams. As the first-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the first-place team of the AFC South (Houston) and AFC North (Pittsburgh).

PRESEASON

**DATE****OPPONENT****TIME****TV COVERAGE**
Thursday, Aug. 10Jacksonville Jaguars7:30pm ETWBZ and Patriots Preseason Network
Saturday, Aug. 19at Houston Texans8:00pm ETWBZ and Patriots Preseason Network
Friday, Aug. 25at Detroit Lions7:00pm ETWBZ and Patriots Preseason Network
Thursday, Aug. 31New York Giants7:30pm ETWBZ and Patriots Preseason Network

REGULAR SEASON

**DATE****OPPONENT****TIME (ET)****TV COVERAGE**
Thursday, Sep. 7**Kansas City Chiefs**8:30pmNBC Boston / NBC
Sunday, Sep. 17at New Orleans Saints1:00pmWBZ / CBS
Sunday, Sep. 24Houston Texans1:00pmWBZ / CBS
Sunday, Oct. 1Carolina Panthers1:00pmWFXT / FOX
Thursday, Oct. 5**at Tampa Bay Buccaneers**8:25pmWBZ / CBS / NFLN / Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 15at New York Jets1:00pm*WBZ / CBS
Sunday, Oct. 22**Atlanta Falcons**8:30pm*NBC Boston / NBC*
Sunday, Oct. 29Los Angeles Chargers1:00pm*WBZ / CBS
Sunday,  Nov. 5BYE  
Sunday, Nov. 12**at Denver Broncos**8:30pm*NBC Boston / NBC*
Sunday, Nov. 19at Oakland Raiders (Mexico City)4:25pmWBZ / CBS
Sunday, Nov. 26Miami Dolphins1:00pm*WBZ / CBS*
Sunday, Dec. 3at Buffalo Bills1:00pm*WBZ / CBS*
Monday, Dec. 11**at Miami Dolphins**8:30pmWCVB / ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 17at Pittsburgh Steelers4:25pm*WBZ / CBS*
Sunday, Dec. 24Buffalo Bills1:00pmWBZ / CBS
Sunday, Dec. 31New York Jets1:00pmWBZ / CBS
    • Game time and network subject to possible flexible scheduling adjustment.
      Bold indicates nationally televised games

Full Analysis of 2017 Patriots Schedule

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
news

Patriots Sign DB Myles Bryant to the 53-Man Roster; Place DL Chase Winovich on Injured Reserve; Sign K Riley Patterson to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DB Myles Bryant to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Chase Winovich on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad.
news

Ed Madden of Blue Hills Regional Technical School Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 42-14 victory on the road over unbeaten Old Colony on Friday night, Blue Hills Regional Technical School's Ed Madden has been named the sixth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/18

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 18, 2021.
news

Patriots Elevate OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated OL James Ferentz to the active roster. 
news

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE) announced today the launch of the Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program. The goal of this program is to provide opportunity and access to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) candidates connected to the New England community who are eager to gain professional experience in the sports and entertainment industry.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 15, 2021.
news

Patriots sign linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; Sign defensive back Sean Davis to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed veteran DB Sean Davis to the practice squad. 
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
news

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. 
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, October 11, 2021.
