Patriots 23, Steelers 9

]() New England jumped out to a 13-3 lead when Drew Bledsoe - who started the game despite nursing a broken index finger on his throwing hand - connected with WR Terry Glenn on an 86 yard touchdown play. On 2nd-and-nine from the Patriots 14, Bledsoe got great protection and was able to hit Glenn at the Steeler's 45. Glenn went the distance giving New England a 13-3 bulge with 1:56 remaining in the first half.

Other notables: Kicker Adam Vinatieri hit all three of his field goals. He was successful from 21, 29 and 35 yards.