Patriots a hit!; Day 3 camp blogservations

--Brian Tyms was looked at by trainer Jim Whalen during one-on-one drills with the cornerbacks, but the receiver came back for the next drill seemingly none the worse for wear.

--Develin had a bad fumble in an open-field tackling drill. The segment consisted of a ball carrier catching a pass and then turning up field with one defender trailing and another coming from the side.

--Brady went to the far field with his usual small group of receivers during the special teams segment. The group of targets included Rob Gronkowski, Scott Chandler and Aaron Dobson joined shortly thereafter by Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

--At the same time Garoppolo took what has become his usual spot with a group of coaches giving him a look of a secondary for pre- and post-snap reads and asking him for what he sees on a given play. Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio also takes part in giving Jimmy G. a look.

--Jerod Mayo was in full pads and took part in portions of the practice. He also spent some time riding a bike on the sidelines.

--Always worth noting which offensive players get run on the kickoff team, a unit generally heavily filled with defensive players like linebackers and secondary members. Tyms and Gray both saw kickoff coverage reps on Saturday.

--During another open-field tackling drill coaches would hit the ball carriers just after the catch and before they ran up field. Safety coach Brian Flores was one of those with the pads doing the hitting and took the job quite seriously, maybe using the opportunity to relieve some stress. Flores had some big pops, including nearly knocking Dion Lewis off his feet at one point.

--The ball boys once again used large paddles to give the look of defender's hands in seven-on-seven. Today, one actually got a piece of a Garoppolo throw.

--Antonio Johnson continues to get good reps at defensive tackle. The veteran newcomer did have to take a penalty lap for jumping offsides in a one-on-one drill with the offensive line.

--Stork has had a nice start to training camp in his second season. He had an impressive day in one-on-one battles. The center will be key this year given the potential youth and uncertainty at the guard position.

--Belichick became upset with his entire offense later in practice. Just after Jamie Collins forced an Aaron Dobson fumble the coach called the entire offensive group together for a chat. He then sent the unit on a penalty lap. Of course the lap may not have seemed like a penalty given that the crowd of fans basically gave the Brady-led group a standing ovation.

--Edelman actually did his own penalty lap just before the entire unit followed him.