Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired OL Vederian Lowe in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, pending a physical examination. Terms of the trade were not announced.
Lowe, 24, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (184th overall) of Minnesota out of Illinois in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder, played in four games as a rookie. He made his NFL debut at Detroit on Dec. 11 and saw his first snaps on offense at Chicago on Jan. 8, 2023.