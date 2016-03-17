Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Nov 02 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Commanders at Patriots

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Coach Belichick on WEEI 10/30: "We couldn't make enough plays in critical situations"

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We have to try to put ourselves in a better position"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Chad Ryland's 38-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to seven points in third quarter

Tua Tagovailoa Fumble is Recovered by Anfernee Jennings

Patriots acquire TE Martellus Bennett in a trade with Chicago

The New England Patriots announced that they acquired TE Martellus Bennett and a 2016 sixth-round draft pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2016 fourth-round draft pick.

Mar 17, 2016 at 04:50 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –The New England Patriots announced that they acquired TE Martellus Bennett and a 2016 sixth-round draft pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2016 fourth-round draft pick. 

Bennett, 29, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2008-11), New York Giants (2012) and the Chicago Bears (2013-15). The 6-foot-6, 273-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (61st overall) out of Texas A&M by Dallas in the 2008 NFL Draft. He was signed by the New York Giants as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2012, and by Chicago as an unrestricted free agent on March 12, 2013. 

During his eight NFL seasons, Bennett has played in 199 games with 88 starts and has registered 348 receptions for 3,586 yards with 23 touchdowns. He has caught over 50 passes in each of the past four seasons. Bennett's best statistical season was in 2014 with Chicago when he was named to the Pro Bowl after finishing with 90 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. His 90 receptions were the most ever by a Chicago tight end. Last season, Bennett started in all 11 games that he played in and totaled 53 receptions for 439 yards and three touchdowns. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
news

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
news

Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Halloween 'Trick or Treating' with Lawrence Guy

On Halloween, Patriots.com cameras tagged along with Lawrence Guy as he took his family trick or treating.

Previewing the Key Matchups and Keys to Victory Against the Washington Commanders

Watch as Tamara Brown, Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar preview the Patriots Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders.  Get the key matchups, keys to victory, storelines and more.

David Andrews 11/2: "Going to continue to work"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 11/2: "All we can do is play for the next game"

Patriots ​defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

JuJu Smith Schuster 11/1: "Go out there, have fun, play"

Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Cole Strange 11/1: "You just have to keep working"

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange addresses the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising