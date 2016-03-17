Patriots acquire TE Martellus Bennett in a trade with Chicago

Bennett , 29, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2008-11), New York Giants (2012) and the Chicago Bears (2013-15). The 6-foot-6, 273-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (61st overall) out of Texas A&M by Dallas in the 2008 NFL Draft. He was signed by the New York Giants as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2012, and by Chicago as an unrestricted free agent on March 12, 2013.

During his eight NFL seasons, Bennett has played in 199 games with 88 starts and has registered 348 receptions for 3,586 yards with 23 touchdowns. He has caught over 50 passes in each of the past four seasons. Bennett's best statistical season was in 2014 with Chicago when he was named to the Pro Bowl after finishing with 90 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. His 90 receptions were the most ever by a Chicago tight end. Last season, Bennett started in all 11 games that he played in and totaled 53 receptions for 439 yards and three touchdowns.