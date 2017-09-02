Patriots acquire WR Phillip Dorsett in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR Phillip Dorsett in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.
Brissett (pronounced briss-ETTE), 23, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round (91st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder appeared in three games with two starts as a rookie and completed 34-of-55 pass attempts for 400 yards. He also rushed for 83 yards on 16 attempts, including a 27-yard touchdown run vs. Houston (9/23/16).
Dorsett, 23, was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder has appeared in 26 games with seven starts and totaled 51 receptions for 753 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, he caught 33 passes for 528 yards and two touchdowns.