Patriots Activate DL Christian Barmore to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Isaiah Wynn on Injured Reserve; Elevate LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that DL Christian Barmore was activated to the 53-man roster. To make room on the 53-man roster, the Patriots placed OL Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad.
Barmore, 23, played in the first six games of the season with three starts and accumulated 15 tackles and one sack. He was inactive for the next three games before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18.
Wynn, 27, has played in nine games with seven starts, six at right tackle and one at left tackle. He has been inactive for the last three games.
Collins Sr., 33, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 3, 2022 and was elevated to the active roster vs. Chicago on Nov. 24 and last week's game at Arizona on Dec. 12. He is in his 10th NFL season after spending time with New England (2013-16, 2019, 2021), Cleveland (2016-18) and Detroit (2020-21). Collins originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (52nd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft by New England out of Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder played for the Patriots for four-plus seasons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2016. Overall, Collins has played in 123 career regular season games with 105 starts and totaled 700 tackles, 26½ sacks, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), 12 interceptions and 39 passes defensed. He has made seven postseason starts and posted 55 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and five passes defensed.