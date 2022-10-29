Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 28 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 30 - 10:40 AM

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Belestrator: Previewing the Jets Pass Rush

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Hunter Henry 10/27: "I think we are always anxious to get back out there"

Davon Godchaux 10/27: "It's going to be very important for us to start fast"

Matthew Judon on facing the Jets 10/27: "We just have to go out there, and just play sound defense"

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Mac will be our quarterback"

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Press Pass: Turning the Page to the Jets

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Patriots Activate OL Yodny Cajuste to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Place Rookie OL Chasen Hines on Injured Reserve; Elevate OL Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that OL Yodny Cajuste has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie OL Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated rookie OL Kody Russey to the active roster. 

Oct 29, 2022 at 04:43 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that OL Yodny Cajuste (pronounced – YAHD-nee kuh-JUST) has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Cajuste played as a reserve in the first three games of the 2022 season before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 1.

In addition, the Patriots placed rookie OL Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated rookie OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

Hines, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 210th overall selection out of Louisiana State. The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder was inactive for the first two games of the 2022 season and dressed but did not play in five games. Hines was a four-year letter winner, who appeared in 35 games with 17 starts in college. He started 16 games at right guard and one game at left guard. Hines originally came to LSU as a defensive lineman before moving to the offensive line.

Russey, 24, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Houston on May 9, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. He started his college career at Louisiana Tech, where he started 46 games at center. Russey transferred to Houston in 2021 and started 14 games at center.

Related Content

news

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriot placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured reserve.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and OL Bill Murray to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place DB Cody Davis on Injured Reserve; Release K Tristan Vizcaino from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Patriots announced that they have signed RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots have released OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Kyle Dugger to Out, Elevate Kody Russey From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Patriots Activate OL Yodny Cajuste to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Place Rookie OL Chasen Hines on Injured Reserve; Elevate OL Kody Russey to the Active Roster

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Betting Breakdown: Week 8 vs. Jets

Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews, DL Christian Barmore Ruled Out vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we preview Sunday's AFC East showdown at the NY Jets, including Coach Belichick highlighting the Jets defense on the Belestrator. Captain Matthew Slater sits down with Steve Burton, and, in the latest installment of Tales from the Tailgate, hitch a ride on the Tailgater 2000 and join a group of friends from the Cape who have been attending Patriots games for 30 years. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater, and he talks about how the team is moving forward after their loss on Monday night. Slater also speaks to his role in the Patriots Halloween Party for children battling cancer.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Chicago Bears and preview the week eight matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault breakdown the loss ​against Chicago and preview the matchup with the Jets. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Devin McCourty.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising