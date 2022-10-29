Patriots Activate OL Yodny Cajuste to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Place Rookie OL Chasen Hines on Injured Reserve; Elevate OL Kody Russey to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that OL Yodny Cajuste (pronounced – YAHD-nee kuh-JUST) has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Cajuste played as a reserve in the first three games of the 2022 season before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 1.

In addition, the Patriots placed rookie OL Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated rookie OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

Hines, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 210th overall selection out of Louisiana State. The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder was inactive for the first two games of the 2022 season and dressed but did not play in five games. Hines was a four-year letter winner, who appeared in 35 games with 17 starts in college. He started 16 games at right guard and one game at left guard. Hines originally came to LSU as a defensive lineman before moving to the offensive line.