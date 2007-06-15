Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 19 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 20 - 08:55 AM

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Can't-Miss Play: Mac Jones launches deep 43-yard pass to N'Keal Harry

Mac Jones fits tight-window pass to Henry for 7-yard TD

Deatrich Wise Jr. gets to Carson Wentz for 3rd-down sack

Mac Jones tosses dime on 25-yard pass to Hunter Henry

Mac Jones darts laser pass to Jakobi Meyers for first down

Mac Jones shows off wheels on 12-yard scramble

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

Patriots alumni conduct second annual 'Football for You' youth clinic

Jun 15, 2007 at 12:00 AM
fooball_clinic-330.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC), the Patriots Charitable Foundation and the Boston Centers for Youth and Families are teaming up to give over 100 pre-registered 12- to 14-year-olds some hands-on football training. The second annual clinic will be held Saturday, June 23, 2007 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Boston English High School in Jamaica Plain.

"Football For You" is an initiative presented by NEPAC to the City of Boston and the Patriots Charitable Foundation to help teach kids more about football from Patriots alumni who excelled at the sport. Andre Tippett, Pete Brock, Roland James, Garin Veris and Ronnie Lippett are among the 16 past Patriot greats who will serve as instructors during the skills sessions.

"The charter of the New England Patriots Alumni Club is to give back to youth football in the New England area," explained NEPAC President Pete Brock. "Last year, with the help and support of the City of Boston and the Patriots Charitable Foundation, NEPAC members coached over 80 kids in the fundamentals of football. The former players enjoyed themselves thoroughly, and the goodwill impact was tremendous. I'm sure this year's event will be even better."

After being coached by the pros, attendees will be able to participate in an NFL Pepsi Punt, Pass and Kick competition, with winners in each age group advancing to the Sectional Competition. Special guest and current player Jarvis Green will be on hand to deliver some words of encouragement. The event will wrap up with a BBQ for all the attendees and their families.

All media are welcome and encouraged to attend the event.

The New England Patriots Alumni Club provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with each other, the Patriots organization, and the community. Their mission is to support and fund youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football.

The purpose of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is to assist a variety of charitable organizations and programs by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

The Mission of Boston Centers for Youth & Families is to enhance the quality of life for Boston's residents by supporting children, youth and families through a wide range of programs and services.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How the Patriots can get back on track

After a disappointing loss to the Colts, here are the areas the Patriots must fix if they're to make a playoff run.
news

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' Saturday night AFC loss to the Colts.
news

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/18

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/18

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 12/18

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the week 15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Matthew Judon 12/18: "Every game is a learning experience"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/18: "We didn't play particularly well"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising