Patriots alumni conduct second annual 'Football for You' youth clinic

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC), the Patriots Charitable Foundation and the Boston Centers for Youth and Families are teaming up to give over 100 pre-registered 12- to 14-year-olds some hands-on football training. The second annual clinic will be held Saturday, June 23, 2007 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Boston English High School in Jamaica Plain.

"Football For You" is an initiative presented by NEPAC to the City of Boston and the Patriots Charitable Foundation to help teach kids more about football from Patriots alumni who excelled at the sport. Andre Tippett, Pete Brock, Roland James, Garin Veris and Ronnie Lippett are among the 16 past Patriot greats who will serve as instructors during the skills sessions.

"The charter of the New England Patriots Alumni Club is to give back to youth football in the New England area," explained NEPAC President Pete Brock. "Last year, with the help and support of the City of Boston and the Patriots Charitable Foundation, NEPAC members coached over 80 kids in the fundamentals of football. The former players enjoyed themselves thoroughly, and the goodwill impact was tremendous. I'm sure this year's event will be even better."

After being coached by the pros, attendees will be able to participate in an NFL Pepsi Punt, Pass and Kick competition, with winners in each age group advancing to the Sectional Competition. Special guest and current player Jarvis Green will be on hand to deliver some words of encouragement. The event will wrap up with a BBQ for all the attendees and their families.

All media are welcome and encouraged to attend the event.

The New England Patriots Alumni Club provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with each other, the Patriots organization, and the community. Their mission is to support and fund youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football.

The purpose of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is to assist a variety of charitable organizations and programs by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.