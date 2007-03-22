Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 22 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 24 - 10:40 AM

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Notebook: Harris maximizing his opportunities

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Patriots Alumns inducted into Stanford Hall of Fame

Mar 22, 2007 at 02:00 AM
veris-1.jpg

On Nov. 4th of last year, two members of the '85 Super Bowl team were inducted into the Stanford Hall of Fame. Lineman Brian Holloway and defensive end Garin Veris had a chance to get together on the West coast, joining a number of other Stanford College standouts at the college's new football stadium for the induction.

Veris and Holloway never played together at Stanford, and their pro careers only overlapped for two seasons at New England. Nonetheless, their shared experiences were enough to create a lifelong bond. Veris explained that they met at Stanford, when he was just a recruit.

"When I took my recruiting trip out to Stanford, I had dinner with [Holloway] on the Stanford campus, so I've known him since my senior year in high school," said Veris. "There were actually five future-Stanford Hall of Famers at that dinner. It was John Elway, of course Brian, Ken Margerum, who played against us for the Bears in that '85 Super Bowl, and Darrin Nelson, who works in the athletic department out at Stanford now."

The induction ceremony was a big hit, with Holloway, Veris and the other inductees each delivering acceptance speeches to a large audience.

"It was a great evening to learn about all the other incredible achievements from men and women who also overcame all odds to succeed. You really felt like you were among a sacred elite," said Holloway

After the event ended, Veris, now the Co-Director of Athletic Fund Raising at the University of New Hampshire, and Holloway, an international motivational speaker and corporate trainer, sat talking, remembering their Patriots days.

"When I came in as a rookie, I always had to go every day against Brian in one-on-one pass rush drills and things like that," said Veris. "We got to beat on each other pretty good for a while. Knowing that we had the Stanford background and being able to share our induction into the Stanford's Hall of Fame was great, because it brought back a lot of great memories and also a lot of aches and pains and bruises we put on each other during our time in New England."

teamphoto1985.jpg

"We lined up against each other in Summer Camp (during Veris' rookie year), and I wanted everyone to know right away that just because he was from Stanford, he was treated like any other rookie," said Holloway.

They had come a long way since those hot Training Camp days at Bryant College. They were Stanford Hall of Famers. They talked about their careers, their families, and their futures. But, inevitably, their conversation turned to that '85 season and Super Bowl XX.

"We reminisced about the Monday night game we lost to the Dolphins in '85," said Holloway. "So even at the Stanford celebration, we still were brought back to that moment."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Notebook: Harris maximizing his opportunities

After a challenging start to the season, Damien Harris is unwavering in his desire to make the most of every moment as a Patriot.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 22, 2021.
news

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/22

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Cowboys Takeaways, Jets Preview, Nick Folk One-On-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Cowboys and preview the upcoming matchup against the Jets at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Nick Folk.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Cowboys and preparing for the Jets

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 6 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys and preview their upcoming matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Kendrick Bourne One-on-One

Abstract: In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Kendrick Bourne and Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets receivers on the Belestrator. Plus, we look back at a special anniversary from the 2001 season with late Patriots wide receiver David Patten. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Richard Seymour jacket fitting ceremony

Former New England Patriots DE Richard Seymour addresses the media following his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket fitting ceremony at The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Jamie Collins 10/22: "It starts up front, we definitely need to stop the run"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Carl Davis 10/22: "We're a tough team to play"

Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
Advertising