Patriots Alumns inducted into Stanford Hall of Fame

On Nov. 4th of last year, two members of the '85 Super Bowl team were inducted into the Stanford Hall of Fame. Lineman Brian Holloway and defensive end Garin Veris had a chance to get together on the West coast, joining a number of other Stanford College standouts at the college's new football stadium for the induction.

Veris and Holloway never played together at Stanford, and their pro careers only overlapped for two seasons at New England. Nonetheless, their shared experiences were enough to create a lifelong bond. Veris explained that they met at Stanford, when he was just a recruit.

"When I took my recruiting trip out to Stanford, I had dinner with [Holloway] on the Stanford campus, so I've known him since my senior year in high school," said Veris. "There were actually five future-Stanford Hall of Famers at that dinner. It was John Elway, of course Brian, Ken Margerum, who played against us for the Bears in that '85 Super Bowl, and Darrin Nelson, who works in the athletic department out at Stanford now."

The induction ceremony was a big hit, with Holloway, Veris and the other inductees each delivering acceptance speeches to a large audience.

"It was a great evening to learn about all the other incredible achievements from men and women who also overcame all odds to succeed. You really felt like you were among a sacred elite," said Holloway

After the event ended, Veris, now the Co-Director of Athletic Fund Raising at the University of New Hampshire, and Holloway, an international motivational speaker and corporate trainer, sat talking, remembering their Patriots days.