Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Sep 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

Sep 08, 2021 at 05:04 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

ComCapt_16x9_

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Sept. 8, 2021) – The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed with Bank of America to launch a new program called, "Community Captains." This charitable initiative was created to build deeper relationships with nonprofits and strengthen the impact on the populations they serve.

The program was formally announced during a special kickoff event at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8. Robert Kraft, Patriots Chairman and CEO, Josh Kraft, President of the Patriots Foundation, and Miceal Chamberlain, President of Bank of America Massachusetts, led a presentation for the six nonprofit organizations selected to participate in the program.

"We are excited to launch this new charitable initiative with our great partners at Bank of America," said Josh Kraft, president, New England Patriots Foundation. "We are all about building stronger communities, so we are excited to join forces with these six grassroots organizations and support the essential programs they provide to thousands of individuals across New England."

"The nonprofit organizations supported by this new initiative are doing vital work in the community. The positive impact they have on the people and families they serve is extraordinary," said Miceal Chamberlain, President, Bank of America Massachusetts. "Together with the Patriots Foundation, our goal is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed at a time when the demand placed on nonprofits throughout the region has greatly increased."

Over the next two years, the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America will work closely with each organization, with a goal of establishing a deeper understanding of their community efforts and to help each charity serve their constituents more effectively.

A total of $300,000 in donations will be granted to the Community Captains, including $50,000 for each organization. In addition to financial support, each of the nonprofits will receive in-kind donations, visits from the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America, access to additional support including Bank of America's Better Money Habits program, and much more.

The Patriots Foundation and Bank of America hand-selected each of the nonprofit organizations, which include: 

Abby's House – Worcester, MA

Abby's House (Abby Kelley Foster House, Inc.) was founded in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1976. The nonprofit organization provides shelter and affordable housing, as well as advocacy and support services, to homeless, battered, and low-income women, with or without children.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts – Hatfield, MA

Since 1982, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been feeding their neighbors in need and leading the community to end hunger. They provide food to members in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties.

Girls, Inc. of the Valley – Holyoke, MA

Their mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them the opportunity to develop and achieve their full potential. Their vision is of an equitable society where gender equality is a reality, and girls can grow up healthy, educated, and independent.

La Colaborativa – Chelsea, MA

La Colaborativa is committed to empowering Latinx immigrants to enhance the social and economic health of the community and its people; and to hold institutional decision-makers accountable to the community. 

Sojourner House – Providence, RI

The mission of Sojourner House is to promote healthy relationships by providing culturally sensitive support, advocacy, housing, and education for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking; and to effect systems change.

UTEC – Lowell, MA

UTEC's mission and promise is to ignite and nurture the ambition of the most disconnected young people to trade violence and poverty for social and economic success. Today, the nonprofit serves Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill, and is nationally recognized as a model agency serving justice-involved young adults.

Related Content

news

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night.
news

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

As the Patriots prepare to welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium in 2021, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win a VIP game day experience. 
news

Robert Kraft and The New England Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the name of the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Twenty-six nonprofits were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 11.
news

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Kraft Center for Community Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations through August 8.
news

New England Patriots, New England Dairy Farm Families Award Ledge Street Elementary with $10,000 Grant

Grant Used to Supply Health & Wellness Equipment and Activity Bags to Students.
news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 
news

Longsjo Middle School's Becky Colo named 2021 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Longsjo Middle School's (Fitchburg, Mass.) Becky Colo has been named the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year.
news

Patriots Foundation Now Recruiting Runners for 2021 Boston Marathon

The foundation is accepting applications for the in-person and virtual races. All proceeds will benefit the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program.
news

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Each year, One Boston Day celebrates the resiliency, generosity and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the country and world in response to the tragedy of April 15th, 2013. During these unprecedented times, the spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever. The Kraft family and New England Patriots encourage you to commemorate this day by safely participating in random acts of kindness.
news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

New England-based nonprofits are encouraged to nominate a volunteer by April 30.
news

Patriots and Revolution to Host Woman in Sports Panel on Thursday, March 11

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution are excited to host a virtual hour-long panel featuring influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Six local non-profits selected for Community Captains partnership

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft and President of Bank of America Massachusetts Miceal Chamberlain, launched the Community Captains program at a luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8. Six local nonprofit organizations were selected to participate in the program and will each receive $50,000, visits and resources from the Patriots and Bank of America as part of the two-year partnership.

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Trent Brown on Mac Jones 9/8: 'He is intense'

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Devin McCourty on his brother 9/8: 'Nobody is coming to my house in Dolphins gear' 

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

David Andrews 9/8: 'They are familiar with us and we are familiar with them' 

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy 9/8: 'We are excited to play an AFC East opponent' 

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising