Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Sept. 8, 2021) – The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed with Bank of America to launch a new program called, "Community Captains." This charitable initiative was created to build deeper relationships with nonprofits and strengthen the impact on the populations they serve.

The program was formally announced during a special kickoff event at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8. Robert Kraft, Patriots Chairman and CEO, Josh Kraft, President of the Patriots Foundation, and Miceal Chamberlain, President of Bank of America Massachusetts, led a presentation for the six nonprofit organizations selected to participate in the program.

"We are excited to launch this new charitable initiative with our great partners at Bank of America," said Josh Kraft, president, New England Patriots Foundation. "We are all about building stronger communities, so we are excited to join forces with these six grassroots organizations and support the essential programs they provide to thousands of individuals across New England."

"The nonprofit organizations supported by this new initiative are doing vital work in the community. The positive impact they have on the people and families they serve is extraordinary," said Miceal Chamberlain, President, Bank of America Massachusetts. "Together with the Patriots Foundation, our goal is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed at a time when the demand placed on nonprofits throughout the region has greatly increased."

Over the next two years, the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America will work closely with each organization, with a goal of establishing a deeper understanding of their community efforts and to help each charity serve their constituents more effectively.