Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Sept. 8, 2021) – The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed with Bank of America to launch a new program called, "Community Captains." This charitable initiative was created to build deeper relationships with nonprofits and strengthen the impact on the populations they serve.
The program was formally announced during a special kickoff event at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8. Robert Kraft, Patriots Chairman and CEO, Josh Kraft, President of the Patriots Foundation, and Miceal Chamberlain, President of Bank of America Massachusetts, led a presentation for the six nonprofit organizations selected to participate in the program.
"We are excited to launch this new charitable initiative with our great partners at Bank of America," said Josh Kraft, president, New England Patriots Foundation. "We are all about building stronger communities, so we are excited to join forces with these six grassroots organizations and support the essential programs they provide to thousands of individuals across New England."
"The nonprofit organizations supported by this new initiative are doing vital work in the community. The positive impact they have on the people and families they serve is extraordinary," said Miceal Chamberlain, President, Bank of America Massachusetts. "Together with the Patriots Foundation, our goal is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed at a time when the demand placed on nonprofits throughout the region has greatly increased."
Over the next two years, the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America will work closely with each organization, with a goal of establishing a deeper understanding of their community efforts and to help each charity serve their constituents more effectively.
A total of $300,000 in donations will be granted to the Community Captains, including $50,000 for each organization. In addition to financial support, each of the nonprofits will receive in-kind donations, visits from the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America, access to additional support including Bank of America's Better Money Habits program, and much more.
The Patriots Foundation and Bank of America hand-selected each of the nonprofit organizations, which include:
Abby's House – Worcester, MA
Abby's House (Abby Kelley Foster House, Inc.) was founded in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1976. The nonprofit organization provides shelter and affordable housing, as well as advocacy and support services, to homeless, battered, and low-income women, with or without children.
The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts – Hatfield, MA
Since 1982, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been feeding their neighbors in need and leading the community to end hunger. They provide food to members in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties.
Girls, Inc. of the Valley – Holyoke, MA
Their mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them the opportunity to develop and achieve their full potential. Their vision is of an equitable society where gender equality is a reality, and girls can grow up healthy, educated, and independent.
La Colaborativa – Chelsea, MA
La Colaborativa is committed to empowering Latinx immigrants to enhance the social and economic health of the community and its people; and to hold institutional decision-makers accountable to the community.
Sojourner House – Providence, RI
The mission of Sojourner House is to promote healthy relationships by providing culturally sensitive support, advocacy, housing, and education for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking; and to effect systems change.
UTEC – Lowell, MA
UTEC's mission and promise is to ignite and nurture the ambition of the most disconnected young people to trade violence and poverty for social and economic success. Today, the nonprofit serves Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill, and is nationally recognized as a model agency serving justice-involved young adults.