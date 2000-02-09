Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 17 - 11:55 PM

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Patriots and Coates part ways

In an attempt to free salary cap room the New England Patriots have released tight end Ben Coates and Patriots.com has learned that other big name cuts could be imminent. The Patriots are not the only team faced with tough decisions.

Feb 09, 2000 at 06:26 PM

In an attempt to free salary cap room the New England Patriots have released tight end Ben Coates and Patriots.com has learned that other big name cuts could be imminent. The Patriots are not the only team faced with tough decisions. Organizations such as Miami, Minnesota and San Francisco have been forced to make the decision to part ways with high profiled players before this afternoon's Free Agency deadline.

"As I have said before, we are faced with some very touch decisions and unfortunately this is one of them," said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick in a written statement. "It is a shame that in this era of salary cap constraints and value considerations, players of Ben Coates' stature often finish their careers in places other than where they established themselves. But, however painful the process, blending in younger and less expensive players sometimes has to be done. Obviously, I respect how much Ben has given to this organization over the last decade and I am sure he will remain one of the more revered players in history."

Over his nine years with New England, Coates is the Patriots second all-time leading receiver with 490 receptions and 50 touchdowns. He is currently ranked third in career receiving yards with 5,471 yards. Coates has been to five Pro Bowls (1994-98).

However, within the last year Coates' role and production within the Patriots offense has diminished. In 1999, Coates only caught 32 catches and scored just two touchdowns. Over his career, Coates averages around 54 receptions and 5 touchdowns a season.

This will be a busy day here at Patriots.com. A Noon press conference will be held to announce the resigning of safety Lawyer Milloy. Be sure to keep checking Patriots.com for the breaking news and get the final word tonight on Patriots Cyber Sideline.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

news

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Proceeds from the event benefited the Make A Difference Foundation, which the New England Patriots linebacker credits for changing his life.

news

Damien Harris believes Celtics 'can accomplish anything' in NBA Playoffs

The Patriots running back has embraced the Boston sports scene during his time in New England.

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Damien Harris believes Celtics 'can accomplish anything' in NBA Playoffs

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jabrill Peppers eager to get started

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Get ready for the 2022 NFL Draft

Are you ready for the NFL Draft? The New England Patriots are set to make their draft selections at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28. Who will be the next Patriots pick to walk across the draft stage in Las Vegas?

Patriots Foundation hosts Operation Shower to provide "Welcome Baby" boxes to expecting military mothers

The New England Patriots Foundation, joined by David Andrews, Will Sherman and Tre Nixon, teamed up with Operation Shower and PepsiCo to pack, deliver and distribute "Welcome Baby" boxes to expecting military families at Fort Devens Army Base.

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022.

An NFL Draft Wish Come True

20-year old Ben Lepper was diagnosed with leukemia at age 17. Today, as a guest of the Patriots Foundation and Make-a-Wish, he visited Gillette Stadium where he was asked by Robert Kraft to travel to this month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas and announce the Patriots second-round pick.

Meet WR DeVante Parker

Patriots new wide receiver DeVante Parker introduces himself to New England fans.

Gillette Stadium Renovations Continue

Major renovations to Gillette Stadium are taking place that will transform the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days. The $225 Million project was announced last year and is expected to include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country and an enhanced lighthouse that will include a 360-degree observation deck above the playing field.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising