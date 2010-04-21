Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 11/23: Midseason Review, Giants Preview, 1-on-1 with Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

Patriots and NFL give $1 Million to Boston University

The New England Patriots will team with the National Football League (NFL) to give a $1 million unrestricted gift to the Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy (CSTE) at Boston University School of Medicine to support the Center's research.

Apr 21, 2010 at 09:00 AM

The New England Patriots will team with the National Football League (NFL) to give a $1 million unrestricted gift to the Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy (CSTE) at Boston University School of Medicine to support the Center's research.

The funds will be used to continue the Center's ground-breaking research into the long-term effects of repetitive brain trauma in athletes, in particular football players. CSTE researchers have been the driving force in providing evidence that repetitive blows to the head in sports can cause a degenerative brain disease called Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, that is associated with later life cognitive and behavioral problems, and eventually causes dementia. The Center's research has primarily focused on the examination of brains of deceased athletes. Future research by the Center will include advancing future pathological understanding of the consequences of sports-related brain trauma. In addition, the CSTE will launch a clinical research program to develop methods of early detection and to develop ways to effectively prevent and treat this disease.

The NFL is the first sports league to financially support this research at the Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy (CSTE) at Boston University School of Medicine. The NFL, with 32 teams, is the largest major professional sports league and includes the New England Patriots in nearby Foxborough, Mass.

"We are extremely grateful to Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL owners for their support of this important research," said Robert Cantu, MD, CSTE Co-Director and Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery at Boston University School of Medicine. "This gift and the significant changes made in recent months by the NFL demonstrate the League's commitment to the health and safety of current, retired, and future players, as well as millions of youth athletes. These unrestricted funds allow us to accelerate our research with independence and scientific integrity," said Cantu.

"We obviously are very interested in the Center's research on the long-term effects of head trauma in athletes," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "It is our hope this research will lead to a better understanding of these effects and also to developing ways to help detect, prevent and treat these injuries."

CTE, also referred to as dementia pugilistica (or punch drunk syndrome), is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease caused by repetitive concussive and subconcussive brain trauma, and eventually leads to dementia. Although it is well established in boxers, in recent years, CTE has been shown to exist in other athletes, including professional and collegiate football players and a professional hockey player. CTE was first reported in the medical literature in 1928, and the terms Traumatic Encephalopathy and CTE were first used in the 1960s.

The disease is characterized by the build-up of a toxic protein called tau in the form of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) and neuropil threads (NTs) throughout the brain. The abnormal protein initially impairs the normal functioning of the brain and eventually kills brain cells. Early on, CTE sufferers may display clinical symptoms such as memory impairment, emotional instability, erratic behavior, depression and problems with impulse control. However, CTE eventually progresses to full-blown dementia. Although similar to Alzheimer's disease, CTE is an entirely distinct disease.

The CSTE was created in 2008 as a collaborative venture between Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) and the non-profit Sports Legacy Institute (SLI). The mission of the CSTE is to conduct state-of-the-art research of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, including its neuropathology and pathogenesis, the clinical presentation and course, methods of diagnosis and early detection, the genetics and other risk factors for CTE, and ways of preventing and treating this cause of dementia. The CSTE is co-directed by Cantu, Ann McKee, MD, Robert Stern, PhD and Chris Nowinski. For further information, visit www.bu.edu/CSTE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
news

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Analysis: Patriots Release QB Will Grier, Sign OT Conor McDermott to Active Roster for Sunday's Game vs. Giants

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Release QB Will Grier

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Analysis: Coach Belichick Still Mum on Starting Quarterback, Patriots List Seven as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Giants 

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Giants Preview, Lawrence Guy Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we celebrate the holiday season highlighting a 30 year tradition, as well as sit in with a Patriots veteran who hosts teammates at his home.  Our Tales from the Tailgate series introduces you to a Cape Cod restauranteur who puts his cooking skills on display in the Gillette parking lots.  Plus, the meaningful and important connection between the players, the fans, and autographs.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Tales From the Tailgate: EJ Cubellis

On this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to a EJ Cubellis, a passionate cook and restaurateur who pairs food and football tailgates like no one else.

Patriots This Week: Bye Week Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching Week 12 Against the New York Giants

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots coming off their bye week and preview the Patriots week twelve matchup against the New York Giants.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Lawrence Guy's Home

Get an inside look at Lawrence Guy's Thanksgiving dinner as he is joined by some of his teammates.

Bailey Zappe 11/24: "You've got to stay ready"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Players discuss the importance of signing autographs and fan interaction

Patriot players including David Andrews, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon, and more talk of the importance of signing autographs and interacting with their fans.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising