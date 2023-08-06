Patriots Announce 'The McCourty TwinCast', an Alternate Viewing Option for the Preseason

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today an alternate viewing option for preseason telecasts, featuring Devin and Jason McCourty. The new venture, "The McCourty TwinCast," will complement the traditional preseason telecasts on WBZ-TV 4 in Boston and the Patriots Preseason Network of affiliates throughout New England for each of the Patriots three preseason games, starting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET when the Patriots host the Houston Texans.

The TwinCast will stream on Patriots.com as well as WBZ.com. In addition to the live streaming options, when the Patriots travel to Green Bay to play the Packers on Aug. 19, the McCourty TwinCast will be broadcast locally on WSBK TV 38 in Boston.

"I am excited to watch Patriots football as a member of Pats Nation," said Devin. "I am looking forward to giving great insight on training camp and the 2023 Patriots."

The McCourty twins will watch the games from Jason's home in New Jersey and provide commentary throughout the contests. The McCourty twins bring 26 years of NFL experience to the broadcast. Devin was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and spent the next 13 seasons helping them win three more Super Bowl titles. Jason was originally drafted by the Titans in 2009 and spent eight seasons in Tennessee before signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Jason joined Devin in New England in 2018 and helped the Patriots to their sixth overall Super Bowl championship. In 2018, the twins launched a successful podcast called "Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins." The McCourtys served as hosts and interviewed a wide variety of guests. Jason retired after the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and is now a co-host on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. Devin retired from the Patriots last spring and is now a member of NBC Football Night in America's broadcast team.

"I am excited to try something new," said Jason McCourty. "I am fired up to welcome my brother to the broadcast side of football and look forward to hanging out and watching a game with him. Buckle up, because it's going to be a lot of fun."

All three Patriots preseason games will continue to be broadcast on WBZ-TV with Bob Socci and Scott Zolak calling the action, sideline reports from Steve Burton and added analysis from Paul Perillo throughout the game. The McCourty TwinCast will offer a second-device viewing option to complement the coverage of the game and at times will be included in the primary broadcast on WBZ. The McCourtys will have guests of their own on their TwinCast and will provide their own style of calling the game, delving into conversations well beyond the action on the field.