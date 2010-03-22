Patriots awarded four compensatory picks

A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2010 NFL Draft have been awarded to 19 teams, the NFL announced today.
Under terms of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.
The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents up to a maximum of four. The 32 compensatory choices announced today will supplement the 223 choices in the seven rounds of the 2010 NFL Draft (April 22-24). This year, the compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.
Three clubs this year (Oakland, Miami and Tampa Bay) will each receive a compensatory pick even though they did not suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents last year. Under the formula, the compensatory free agents lost by these clubs were ranked higher than the ones they signed (by a specified point differential based upon salary and performance).
Thirty compensatory picks were awarded to clubs based upon the compensatory pick formula. By rule, two additional choices were awarded at the end of the seventh round to bring the total number of compensatory selections to 32, equaling the number of NFL clubs. The two additional picks were awarded to St. Louis and Detroit based upon the 2010 draft selection order.
The following 2010 draft picks have been determined by the NFL Management Council:
ROUND
ROUND CHOICE /OVERALL SELECTION
TEAM
3
33-96
Cincinnati
3
34-97
Tennessee
3
35-98
Atlanta
4
33-131
Cincinnati
5
33-164
Pittsburgh
5
34-165
Atlanta
5
35-166
Pittsburgh
5
36-167
Minnesota
5
37-168
San Diego
5
38-169
Green Bay
6
33-202
Carolina
6
34-203
Jacksonville
6
35-204
Carolina
6
36-205
New England
6
37-206
San Francisco
6
38-207
Tennessee
7
33-240
Indianapolis
7
34-241
Tennessee
7
35-242
Pittsburgh
7
36-243
Philadelphia
7
37-244
Philadelphia
7
38-245
Seattle
7
39-246
Indianapolis
7
40-247
New England
7
41-248
New England
7
42-249
Carolina
7
43-250
New England
7
44-251
Oakland
7
45-252
Miami
7
46-253
Tampa Bay
7
47-254
St. Louis
7
48-255
Detroit
Following are the compensatory free agents lost and signed last year by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2010 NFL Draft:
ATLANTA
Lost :
Michael Boley, Keith Brooking, Domonique Foxworth, Grady Jackson
Signed :
Mike Peterson, Brett Romberg
CAROLINA
Lost :
Geoff Hangartner, Mark Jones, Frank Omiyale
CINCINNATI
Lost :
Stacy Andrews, Ryan Fitzpatrick, T.J. Houshmandzadeh
Signed :
J.T. O'Sullivan
GREEN BAY
Lost :
Colin Cole
INDIANAPOLIS
Lost :
Darrell Reid, Hunter Smith
JACKSONVILLE
Lost :
Khalif Barnes, Mike Peterson, Gerald Sensabaugh
Signed :
Sean Considine, Tra Thomas
MIAMI
Lost :
Andre' Goodman, Renaldo Hill
Signed :
Joe Berger, Jake Grove
MINNESOTA
Lost :
Matt Birk, Darren Sharper
Signed :
Karl Paymah
NEW ENGLAND
Lost :
Heath Evans, Jabar Gaffney, Larry Izzo, LaMont Jordan, Lonie Paxton
Signed :
Brandon McGowan
OAKLAND
Lost :
Jake Grove
Signed :
Khalif Barnes
PHILADELPHIA
Lost :
Correll Buckhalter, Sean Considine, Brian Dawkins, L.J. Smith,
Tra Thomas
Signed :
Stacy Andrews, Sean Jones, Leonard Weaver
PITTSBURGH
Lost:
Byron Leftwich, Bryant McFadden, Nate Washington
SAN DIEGO
Lost :
Mike Goff, Igor Olshansky
Signed :
Kevin Burnett
SAN FRANCISCO
Lost :
Ronald Fields, Bryant Johnson, J.T. O'Sullivan, Donald Strickland
Signed :
Demetric Evans, Brandon Jones, Moran Norris
SEATTLE
Lost :
Rocky Bernard, Maurice Morris, Leonard Weaver, Floyd Womack
Signed :
Colin Cole, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, John Owens
TAMPA BAY
Lost :
Phillip Buchanon, Jovan Haye
Signed :
Byron Leftwich, Derrick Ward
TENNESSEE
Lost :
Chris Carr, Albert Haynesworth, Brandon Jones, Eric King, Daniel Loper, Chris Simms
Signed :
Jovan Haye, Mark Jones, Nate Washington
TOTAL 2010 NFL COMPENSATORY DRAFT PICKS
New England
4
Carolina
3
Pittsburgh
3
Tennessee
3
Atlanta
2
Cincinnati
2
Indianapolis
2
Philadelphia
2
Detroit
1
Green Bay
1
Jacksonville
1
Miami
1
Minnesota
1
Oakland
1
St. Louis
1
San Diego
1
Seattle
1
San Francisco
1
Tampa Bay
1
TOTAL
32