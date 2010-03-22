Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots awarded four compensatory picks

A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2010 NFL Draft have been awarded to 19 teams, the NFL announced today. The New England Patriots received four compensatory choices.

Mar 22, 2010 at 10:00 AM

A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2010 NFL Draft have been awarded to 19 teams, the NFL announced today.

Under terms of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents up to a maximum of four. The 32 compensatory choices announced today will supplement the 223 choices in the seven rounds of the 2010 NFL Draft (April 22-24). This year, the compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

Three clubs this year (Oakland, Miami and Tampa Bay) will each receive a compensatory pick even though they did not suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents last year. Under the formula, the compensatory free agents lost by these clubs were ranked higher than the ones they signed (by a specified point differential based upon salary and performance).

Thirty compensatory picks were awarded to clubs based upon the compensatory pick formula. By rule, two additional choices were awarded at the end of the seventh round to bring the total number of compensatory selections to 32, equaling the number of NFL clubs. The two additional picks were awarded to St. Louis and Detroit based upon the 2010 draft selection order.

The following 2010 draft picks have been determined by the NFL Management Council:

ROUND

         </td>
         <td valign="top" colspan="2">**

ROUND CHOICE /OVERALL SELECTION

         **</td>
         <td valign="top">

TEAM

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

3

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

33-96

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Cincinnati

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

3

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

34-97

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Tennessee

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

3

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

35-98

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Atlanta

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

4

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

33-131

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Cincinnati

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

5

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

33-164

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Pittsburgh

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

5

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

34-165

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Atlanta

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

5

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

35-166

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Pittsburgh

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

5

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

36-167

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Minnesota

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

5

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

37-168

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

San Diego

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

5

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

38-169

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Green Bay

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

6

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

33-202

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Carolina

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

6

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

34-203

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Jacksonville

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

6

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

35-204

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Carolina

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

6

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

36-205

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

New England

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

6

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

37-206

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

San Francisco

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

6

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

38-207

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Tennessee

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

33-240

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Indianapolis

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

34-241

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Tennessee

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

35-242

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Pittsburgh

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

36-243

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Philadelphia

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

37-244

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Philadelphia

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

38-245

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Seattle

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

39-246

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Indianapolis

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

40-247

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

New England

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

41-248

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

New England

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

42-249

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Carolina

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

43-250

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

New England

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

44-251

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Oakland

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

45-252

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Miami

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

46-253

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Tampa Bay

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

47-254

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

St. Louis

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

48-255

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top">

Detroit

         </td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

Following are the compensatory free agents lost and signed last year by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2010 NFL Draft:

ATLANTA

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Michael Boley, Keith Brooking, Domonique Foxworth, Grady Jackson

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Mike Peterson, Brett Romberg

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

CAROLINA

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Geoff Hangartner, Mark Jones, Frank Omiyale

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

CINCINNATI

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Stacy Andrews, Ryan Fitzpatrick, T.J. Houshmandzadeh

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

J.T. O'Sullivan

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

GREEN BAY

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Colin Cole

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

INDIANAPOLIS

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Darrell Reid, Hunter Smith

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

JACKSONVILLE

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Khalif Barnes, Mike Peterson, Gerald Sensabaugh

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Sean Considine, Tra Thomas

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

MIAMI

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Andre' Goodman, Renaldo Hill

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Joe Berger, Jake Grove

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

MINNESOTA

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Matt Birk, Darren Sharper

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Karl Paymah

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

NEW ENGLAND

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Heath Evans, Jabar Gaffney, Larry Izzo, LaMont Jordan, Lonie Paxton

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Brandon McGowan

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

OAKLAND

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Jake Grove

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Khalif Barnes

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

PHILADELPHIA

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Correll Buckhalter, Sean Considine, Brian Dawkins, L.J. Smith,

Tra Thomas

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Stacy Andrews, Sean Jones, Leonard Weaver

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

PITTSBURGH

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost:

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Byron Leftwich, Bryant McFadden, Nate Washington

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

SAN DIEGO

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Mike Goff, Igor Olshansky

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Kevin Burnett

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

SAN FRANCISCO

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Ronald Fields, Bryant Johnson, J.T. O'Sullivan, Donald Strickland

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Demetric Evans, Brandon Jones, Moran Norris

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

SEATTLE

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Rocky Bernard, Maurice Morris, Leonard Weaver, Floyd Womack

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Colin Cole, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, John Owens

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

TAMPA BAY

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Phillip Buchanon, Jovan Haye

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Byron Leftwich, Derrick Ward

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

TENNESSEE

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Lost :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Chris Carr, Albert Haynesworth, Brandon Jones, Eric King, Daniel Loper, Chris Simms

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Signed :

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Jovan Haye, Mark Jones, Nate Washington

         </td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

TOTAL 2010 NFL COMPENSATORY DRAFT PICKS

New England

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

4

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

Carolina

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

3

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

Pittsburgh

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

3

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

Tennessee

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

3

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

Atlanta

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

2

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

Cincinnati

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

2

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

Indianapolis

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

2

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

Philadelphia

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

2

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

Detroit

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

Green Bay

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

Jacksonville

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

Miami

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

Minnesota

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

Oakland

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

St. Louis

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

San Diego

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

Seattle

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

San Francisco

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

Tampa Bay

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

1

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="bottom">

TOTAL

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom">

32

         </td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

