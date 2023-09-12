Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

In total, the Week 1 Patriots vs. Eagles broadcast delivered a 30.0 household rating with a 66 market share. Compared to 2022's Week 1 matchup on Sep. 11 and the Patriots home opener on Sep. 25, the average viewership increased by 25.7% and 30.4%, respectively. In the same 4:25 p.m. time slot on Fox, the Bears vs. Packers game averaged 38,000 viewers and delivered a 0.8 household rating with a 2 market share. The 1 p.m. Browns vs. Bengals game, also airing on CBS, averaged 363,870 viewers with an 8.7 household rating and a 28 market share.

The Patriots will remain at home this Sunday to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, September 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. NBC's Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game from the booth with Melissa Stark providing reports from the sidelines. The game will be broadcasted nationally by NBC and will air in the Boston area on NBC 10 Boston.

