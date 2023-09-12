Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

In total, the Week 1 Patriots vs. Eagles broadcast delivered a 30.0 household rating with a 66 market share. Compared to 2022's Week 1 matchup on Sep. 11 and the Patriots home opener on Sep. 25, the average viewership increased by 25.7% and 30.4%, respectively. In the same 4:25 p.m. time slot on Fox, the Bears vs. Packers game averaged 38,000 viewers and delivered a 0.8 household rating with a 2 market share. The 1 p.m. Browns vs. Bengals game, also airing on CBS, averaged 363,870 viewers with an 8.7 household rating and a 28 market share.