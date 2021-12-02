Patriots CB J.C. Jackson named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November; QB Mac Jones named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots CB J.C. Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November and QB Mac Jones was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November by the National Football League. It is the first NFL honor for Jackson and the first AFC Defensive Player of the Month honor for the Patriots since 2019 when Stephon Gilmore (October) and DB Devin McCourty (September) won the award. Jones is the first Patriots rookie to receive a rookie of the month honor since DL Chandler Jones in September of the 2012 season.