Patriots CB J.C. Jackson named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November; QB Mac Jones named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

Dec 02, 2021
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots CB J.C. Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November and QB Mac Jones was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November by the National Football League. It is the first NFL honor for Jackson and the first AFC Defensive Player of the Month honor for the Patriots since 2019 when Stephon Gilmore (October) and DB Devin McCourty (September) won the award. Jones is the first Patriots rookie to receive a rookie of the month honor since DL Chandler Jones in September of the 2012 season.

2021_headshots_recropped__0046_Jackson_J.C._2021

J.C. Jackson

#27 DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: Maryland

Jackson helped New England finish the month of November with a perfect 4-0 record behind a defense that allowed just 26 points (6.5 points per game), including all four games without allowing a point in the second half. Jackson had four interceptions in November, including an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter of the victory at Carolina on Nov. 7.

2021_headshots_recropped__0042_Jones_Mac_2021

Mac Jones

#10 QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 217 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Jones led the Patriots to a perfect record in November, completing 76-of-99 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdown passes. He completed 76.8 percent of his passes and had a quarterback rating of 117.2.

Overall, it is the third and fourth NFL honor for the Patriots in 2021. DB Adrian Phillips was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Patriots 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. K Nick Folk was named Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the win at Houston in Week 5.

