Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Patriots Charitable Foundation hosts annual Salvation Army holiday party

Over 250 kids from Salvation Army centers throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island enjoyed an early Christmas present. On Tuesday these children visited Gillette Stadium for the 17th annual New England Patriots Charitable Foundation Salvation Army Children's Holiday Party.

Dec 17, 2009 at 03:00 AM
img_0266_copy.jpg


[

img_0250_copy.jpg

]()The kids were treated to holiday themed songs and activities, pizza generously donated by Papa Gino's and even an appearance by Santa Claus. Pat Patriot and Patriots cheerleaders were also in attendance signing autographs and taking pictures. However, the highlight of the night was when the Patriots players showed up. The players signed autographs, took pictures and played several holiday games, including the famous "Wrap-A-Pat". This is a game in which the children, working in teams, race to wrap Patriots players in Christmas wrapping papers, bows, and ribbons. But the fun didn't end there. At the end of the night the children each received gifts provided by the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation accompanied by a teddy bear donated by the Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

About the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the non-profit organization established by the Kraft family in 1994 to support charitable and philanthropic agencies throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants and the donation of signed memorabilia to charitable causes, and from Patriots players who offer their direct support by appearing at charity functions throughout the year. The Foundation's primary goal is to support programs that aid the youth and families of the New England region by assisting programs that foster cultural diversity, education, family and health. The Foundation has taken special interest in youth programs that encourage education, creativity and development of character.

img_0443_copy.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was presented with the 2022 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

news

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

The Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime. One lucky grand prize winner – and a guest – will travel on the Patriots team plane to a 2022 Patriots road game. The winner will also receive hotel accommodations, tickets to the game, pregame on-field passes and more.

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. Thelma Burns of Dorchester, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly.

news

Patriots Foundation and NoBull to Host "Women in Sports" Panel on Tuesday, March 29

The New England Patriots Foundation and NOBULL are excited to host a virtual "Women In Sports" panel on Tuesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m.

news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.

news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.

news

Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations

Patriots players, coaches and staff, with a match from the Kraft family and also from the NFL, raised more money than any previous year since the fund started in 2018, distributing $560,000 to 11 organizations this year.

news

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Patriots Marathon Runner Mark Lamson has raised over $100,000 for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Program

news

The Kraft Family awards $100,000 to nonprofits during virtual ceremony on January 11

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2020 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Richard Jacobs from Dartmouth, Mass.

Richard Jacobs from South Dartmouth, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Angel Flight Northeast. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nathan Larabee from Becket, Mass.

Nathan Larabee of Becket, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to New England Adventures. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nancy Vitorino from Attleboro Falls, Mass.

Nancy Vitorino of Attleboro Falls, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Foster Forward in East Providence, R.I. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/14

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

Davon Godchaux hosts second backpack giveaway at local Boys & Girls Club

Mac Jones prepares to face former Alabama teammate

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

10 to Watch: Potent Steelers defense awaits Patriots

Press Pass: Sizing Up the Steelers

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Mac Jones, Matthew Slater and more address the media on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Mac Jones 9/14: "We're moving in the right direction in practice"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/14: "We've got to step it up and play better"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/14: "It's an athletic defense with some good powerful people inside"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 at Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 20-7 loss from the Miami Dolphins in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Press Pass: Coaches discuss turning the page to the Steelers

Patriots coaches Matt Patricia, Jerod Mayo, Steve Belichick and more address the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

