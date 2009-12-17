Patriots Charitable Foundation hosts annual Salvation Army holiday party

]()The kids were treated to holiday themed songs and activities, pizza generously donated by Papa Gino's and even an appearance by Santa Claus. Pat Patriot and Patriots cheerleaders were also in attendance signing autographs and taking pictures. However, the highlight of the night was when the Patriots players showed up. The players signed autographs, took pictures and played several holiday games, including the famous "Wrap-A-Pat". This is a game in which the children, working in teams, race to wrap Patriots players in Christmas wrapping papers, bows, and ribbons. But the fun didn't end there. At the end of the night the children each received gifts provided by the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation accompanied by a teddy bear donated by the Four Seasons Hotel Boston.