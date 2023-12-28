Patriots Claim CB Marco Wilson off Waivers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed CB Marco Wilson off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson was released by Arizona on Dec. 26.

Wilson, 24, was originally a fourth-round draft pick (136th overall) by Arizona out of Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 191-pounder, has played in 43 regular season games with 37 starts and has accumulated 158 total tackles, three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 18 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. In addition, he has played and started in one postseason game, adding one tackle. Wilson started in 11 of 15 games for Arizona in 2023 and had 52 total tackles and four passes defensed.