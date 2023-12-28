Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Bailey Zappe 12/27: "It's going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team"

Coach Bill Belichick on the Buffalo Bills: "Big challenge for us this week"

Experience Helping Mack Wilson Grow into Pass-Rushing Role for Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

Patriots Claim CB Marco Wilson off Waivers

The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed CB Marco Wilson off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. 

Dec 28, 2023 at 09:26 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transaction (single)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed CB Marco Wilson off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson was released by Arizona on Dec. 26.

Wilson, 24, was originally a fourth-round draft pick (136th overall) by Arizona out of Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 191-pounder, has played in 43 regular season games with 37 starts and has accumulated 158 total tackles, three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 18 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. In addition, he has played and started in one postseason game, adding one tackle. Wilson started in 11 of 15 games for Arizona in 2023 and had 52 total tackles and four passes defensed.

